How to watch Chicago Fire season 9 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

Captain Casey and the rest of Firehouse 51 are back saving lives in the Windy City as the original Chicago One show is back for a season alongside its popular spin-offs Chicago Med and Chicago PD. Read on to find out how you can watch Chicago Fire season 9 online and stream every new episode as soon as it's released, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Chicago Fire season 9 online Chicago Fire season 9 premieres on Wednesday November 11 as part of NBC's Chicago One triple-header. Sandwiched between new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago PD, Chicago Fire will air at 9pm ET/PT each Wednesday. NBC can be readily watched without cable a number of ways - detailed below - and you can ensure you have access to your favourite wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

Warning: spoilers for Chicago Fire season 8 lie below. Scroll down to get straight to our spoiler-free guide explaining how to watch Chicago Fire in countries around the world.

Like its stablemates, the new run of Chicago Fire will reflect recent events, including the coronavirus pandemic. The new season also promises a whole new paramedic team - plus a potential new romance,

Season 8's finale saw the exit of key character Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) after the paramedic decided to follow up on her medical school dreams, revealing that she had landed an interview with the admissions board at Northwestern University for a scholarship, however sow creator Derek Haas has hinted this might not be the last we see of Emily.

The final episode of last season also saw Blake Gallo springing a surprise marriage proposal on Violet out of nowhere, while a gas explosion left Capp injured amid fears he may have lost his eyesight.

While we're set to see those plot lines develop, there's also some new additions to the cast, including Mackey, Firehouse 51’s new paramedic and Brett’s new partner. Follow our guide below to watch Chicago Fire online and stream every new season 9 from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 9 online in the US for FREE

Those with a cable subscriptions can catch Chicago Fire season 9 on NBC from 9pm ET/PT every Wednesday from November 11, with the show sandwiched between new episodes of spin-off shows Chicago Med and Chicago PD. You can also stream the show online via NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, which is free to sign up for and offers a FREE 7-day trial of its Premium tier, which is what you need to watch Chicago PD online. Should you decide to keep the service, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. If you prefer watching Superstore on Peacock without ads, then you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Other cord-cutting options that will net you access to NBC include Sling TV, whose Blue bundle includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets and costs $30 a month, or the more expensive, more fully featured fuboTV from $59.99 - though both offer free trials so you can see if they're right for you.

How to watch Chicago Fire season 9 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Chicago Fire season 9 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago Fire from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago Fire season 9 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, Virtual Private Networks offer loads of benefits beyond streaming TV like Chicago Fire.

How to watch Chicago Fire: stream season 9 online in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream the new season of Chicago Fire should find it pretty straightforward. Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV will be airing the show in tandem with US audiences every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT (like NBC in the US, the channel will also be showing new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago PD either side of the show). Global also offers a slick online streaming platform. You have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch new episodes of Chicago Fire absolutely free in Canada. Can't watch Global TV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

How to watch Chicago Fire online in the UK

While Sky Witness is the home for Chicago Fire in the UK, the station is still showing season 7, with no confirmed UK release date for season 9. However, seasons 1-8 are available on Amazon Prime Video, with seasons 1-4 coming at no extra cost to Prime members. - Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days In addition, anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago Fire season 9 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Chicago Fire in Australia

As with the UK, there doesn't currently appear to be a confirmed Australian release date for Chicago Fire season 9 However, Aussie streaming service Binge has four seasons of Chicago Fire in its library and offers a FREE trial so you can see if it it's right for you. Alternatively, anyone Down Under who normally resides in a country where Chicago Fire season 9 is being shown can tune into their home coverage with the aid of a quality VPN.