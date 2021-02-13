How to watch Call Me By Your Name online: stream classic coming-of-age movie anywhere

This critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama charts the highs and lows of a tumultuous summer in northern Italy for 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious teenager whose love of high culture is matched only by his instant infatuation with handsome American doctoral student Oliver (Armie Hammer). Read on as we explain how to watch Call Me By Your Name online wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Call Me By Your Name online Release date: January 22, 2017 Director: Luca Guadagnino Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Esther Garrel, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar Run time: 2 hours 12 minutes Rating: R Is it on Netflix? Yes - on Netflix Australia and select other regions Stream now: watch on Starz with Prime Video (US) | Mubi (Canada) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Oliver is lodging at the 17th century Lombardy villa owned by Elio's family for the course of his summer internship. But for both young men, the unexpected events of those few months in 1983 will end up teaching them more about themselves and the world than they could have ever imagined.

One of the most powerful and emotive romantic movies ever produced, it sees Elio and Oliver spend much of the summer weighing the other up from afar - before their relationship evolves into something else entirely.

A begrudging friendship inevitably leads to flirtation as the two find ways to spend an increasing amount of time in each other's company, the sexual tension building to almost unbearable levels.

The movie has amassed a huge international following and even catapulted the picturesque city of Crema outside of Milan - where Sicilian-born director Luca Guadagnino lives and chose to film Call Me By Your Name - on the tourist trail.

It's witty, heart-breaking and beautifully filmed with superb acting throughout - follow our guide as we explain how to watch Call Me By Your Name online and stream the critically-acclaimed film from anywhere.

How to watch Call Me By Your Name online in the US

In the US, you can stream Call Me By Your Name on Starz, a premium cable and satellite channel that boasts first-run original television like Power and Outlander, alongside a big helping of Hollywood movies fresh out of the cinema. You can add the channel to your existing TV package, if you like - or if you're looking to cut the cord, you have a couple of alternative options for streaming Starz. You can get a subscription directly from the network itself, but right now we actually recommend getting it through a third-party like Amazon Prime Video. Amazon is worth considering as you can get both a FREE 30-day Prime trial and then a FREE 7-day Starz trial on top of that. In both cases, you can cancel at any time, with Prime costing $12.99 a month and Starz an additional $8.99 a month - but only if you decide to keep them. Other ways to watch Starz and stream Call Me By Your Name Getting Starz through the network itself currently costs $5 a month for the first 6-months - but there's no indication what it costs thereafter or how long your commitment lasts. It's either an oversight or just plain shabby on the service's part, and hopefully they'll clarify things soon, so potential subscribers can sign up with confidence. And remember, if you do pony up for a streaming service, you can watch it wherever you are - all you need to do it download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Call Me By Your Name online in Canada today

In Canada, you can watch Call Me By Your Name on Mubi, an arthouse movie streaming service that costs CA$11.99 per month or CA$6.99 per month if you commit to a whole year. But best of all, since there's a 7-day FREE trial you can take advantage of, you can actually watch the film without paying a thing. It's also available to stream via ICI Tou.TV, a French-language VOD service based out of Montreal. Anyone in Canada from abroad need only download a VPN to relocate themselves back to their home country and access their usual streaming service of choice.

How to watch Call Me By Your Name in the UK

You may be surprised to learn that there's no straightforward way to legally stream Call Me By Your Name in the UK right now. You can, however, rent the film from a variety of platforms, including Amazon, Sky Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Apple TV and Rakuten TV. Prices range from £1.99 to £3.49, but Chili offers the best value, at £1.90. You can also purchase the film from each of the services listed above. Once again it's Chili that offers the best bang for your buck, at £5.99 for HD quality. Anyone in the UK from a country where Call Me By Your Name is streaming can follow the VPN route as described above to access their usual streaming service and all their favourite films.

How to watch Call Me By Your Name in Australia

Watching Call Me By Your Name is nice and easy Down Under, with the award-winning film available to watch on Netflix. Should you find yourself abroad in a country where Call Me By Your Name isn't part of the local Netflix catalogue, remember you can always use a VPN to regain access to the content you'd usually be able to watch at home.