How to watch Bosch online: stream every season 7 episode from anywhere

Titus Welliver is back as Harry Bosch for the final instalment of Amazon’s longest-running original series, and the stakes have never been higher. Below we explain how to watch Bosch season 7 online and stream all eight episodes of this gripping police procedural now.

Based on the series of novels by crime writer Michael Connelly, Bosch season 7 takes its cue from 2014’s The Burning Room. After the fire bombing of a house results in the death of five people – including a 10-year-old girl – Bosch is compelled to discover who’s responsible for the killings, following his famous credo that “everybody counts, or nobody counts.”

Release date: All eight episodes are available on June 25

The investigation brings him into the orbit of neighborhood crime boss Gladys Rodriguez (Vanessa Born), “a female stringer bell” ready to execute anyone that gets in her way, while the life of Bosch’s daughter Maddie is endangered as she works on a high-profile case with attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). We find detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) in a dark place after the death of Jacques Avril last season, but willing to help Bosch bring the perpetrators of the blaze to justice – no matter what.

Also starring Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick, and developed by The Wire’s Eric Overmeyer, Bosch is a gritty look at human frailty and sin in the City of Angels. You can find out how to watch Bosch season 7 online below and stream this final season from anywhere. Series fans shouldn’t despair, however, because a spin-off is already planned for Amazon’s IMDB TV.

