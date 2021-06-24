How to watch Bosch online: stream every season 7 episode from anywhere

Titus Welliver is back as Harry Bosch for the final instalment of Amazon’s longest-running original series, and the stakes have never been higher. Below we explain how to watch Bosch season 7 online and stream all eight episodes of this gripping police procedural now.
Based on the series of novels by crime writer Michael Connelly, Bosch season 7 takes its cue from 2014’s The Burning Room. After the fire bombing of a house results in the death of five people – including a 10-year-old girl – Bosch is compelled to discover who’s responsible for the killings, following his famous credo that “everybody counts, or nobody counts.”
Release date: All eight episodes are available on June 25
The investigation brings him into the orbit of neighborhood crime boss Gladys Rodriguez (Vanessa Born), “a female stringer bell” ready to execute anyone that gets in her way, while the life of Bosch’s daughter Maddie is endangered as she works on a high-profile case with attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). We find detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) in a dark place after the death of Jacques Avril last season, but willing to help Bosch bring the perpetrators of the blaze to justice – no matter what.
Also starring Amy Aquino, Madison Lintz, and Lance Reddick, and developed by The Wire’s Eric Overmeyer, Bosch is a gritty look at human frailty and sin in the City of Angels. You can find out how to watch Bosch season 7 online below and stream this final season from anywhere. Series fans shouldn’t despair, however, because a spin-off is already planned for Amazon’s IMDB TV.
How to watch Bosch on Amazon Prime Video
There’ll be no waiting to find out how Bosch’s latest investigation imperils the eponymous detective and his family, as all eight episodes of the final season are available from midnight on Friday, June 25. For those needing a recap, you'll find the previous six seasons to stream on Amazon Prime Video, too.
If you’re new to the VOD service, or haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more, we've got great news: you can watch the entirety of season 7 and more without paying a thing as part of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial.
An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
Then, should you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
In addition to Bosch, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Panic, Small Axe and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch Bosch season 7 from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Bosch season 7 online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers, and found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.
Better yet, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year, and provides a robust approach to security – helping to keep your personal information safe online. All of which makes ExpressVPN pretty much the best VPN for streaming.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from around the clock, 24/7 customer support.
