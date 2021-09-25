How to watch Berlin Marathon 2021 and live stream online from anywhere

Dust off those trainers and dig out your running vest, we're finally back in Berlin for the marathon after two years of waiting. You won't want to miss a second from the 42km circuit so keep reading to find out how to watch the Berlin Marathon online and live stream from anywhere.

Berlin Marathon 2021 live stream Date: Sunday, September 26 Start time: 9am CEST / 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST Venue: Berlin, Germany Live stream: RBB / Das Erste for FREE (GER) | Peacock TV (US) | FloTrack (Global) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

There were no feet pounding the pavements of Berlin in 2020 due to the pandemic, but one of the flattest and therefore fastest marathons on the circuit is back. The top three men's marathon times ever have been set on the picturesque streets of the German capital - so could we see a new world record this year?

Three-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele will hope to do just that after missing the world record by a mere two seconds the last time the race was held. In the women's event, Hiwot Gebrekidan holds the fastest time this year for the endurance race and is one of the favorites to cross the line first in 2021.

It's not just the professionals who will be finding their stride - the flat terrain of the course makes the Berlin marathon great for all levels.

Don't miss a second of the 47th edition of the endurance event and find out how to watch the Berlin Marathon 2021 online and live stream from anywhere with our guide.

How to watch Berlin Marathon 2021 from outside your country

If you're going to be abroad on Sunday when the runners of the Berlin Marathon hit the streets, you might struggle to access your usual streaming service. But don't worry, the solution is super simple.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to trick your device into thinking it's somewhere else in the world. By changing your IP address using the VPN software, you'll be able to access your usual streaming service as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Berlin marathon 2021 from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Berlin marathon

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. Germany for rbb24

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so for German nationals, head to the rbb24 website

How to watch a FREE Berlin Marathon 2021 live stream

This year's marathon action from the German capital will be covered live by the home country's public broadcaster ARD. You simply need to tune in to RBB or Das Erste when the coverage starts at 9am and 9.05am CEST respectively on Sunday, September 26 to watch the Berlin Marathon 2021 FREE. If you're looking to stream online, the RBB website is the place to be. Not only will you be able to watch live coverage but there's an interactive map of the route too. Or you can find the marathon live stream on the RBB Facebook page as well. The Das Erste website also gives you the option to watch live coverage online but this program is shorter than the RBB one, finishing at 12pm compared to 2pm finish of the other ARD channel. Both RBB and ARD have apps, which will give you access to the live stream on your device. The rbb24 app and the ARD Mediathek app are available on iOS and Android devices, just search for them on the App Store or Google Play Store. Remember, all of the coverage from RBB and Das Erste is absolutely FREE.



How to watch Berlin Marathon 2021 online in US

NBC is covering the Berlin Marathon in the US, so if you've got a cable subscription switch over to the NBC Sports Network at 3am ET / 12am PT on September 26 to watch live. If you're looking to watch without cable, or that early start isn't for you, Peacock is a great option. The NBC-owned OTT streaming service will let you watch the action from the streets of Berlin live when the coverage starts in the early hours, or on-demand at a more reasonable time. To watch online sign up for Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month. With this subscription you'll get access to everything Peacock has to offer, including movies, TV series and live sport. Alternatively, Sling TV is another streaming service that will give you access to the NBC Sport coverage. Sign up for Sling Blue for just $10 for the first month to watch Berlin marathon 2021 coverage on your Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox, iOS or Android device. If you're not going to be in the US when the marathon starts, remember to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service and watch the race from abroad.

