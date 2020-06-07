How to watch Be Water online: stream new 30 for 30 Bruce Lee documentary from anywhere

ESPN dives into the life and times of the late Bruce Lee in its latest documentary - read on to find out how to watch Be Water online and stream the new 30 for 30 film from anywhere.

Sports network ESPN has been on a roll lately, with its hugely successful Michael Jordan-focused documentary series The Last Dance and its recent Lance Armstrong film picking up plaudits from all corners, but its next 30 for 30 doc strays a little further outside of its normal sporting realm.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, the feature length charts Lee's journey into becoming a cultural icon - from his childhood in Hong Kong, his attempts to break into Hollywood, and his eventual ascendancy to stardom which in turn triggered worldwide interest in martial arts and combat sports.

It also chronicles the struggles Lee faced to win over American audiences as an Asian leading man, and the events that led up to his untimely death in 1973, having made just a handful of films.

The documentary is part of ESPN's 30 for 30 series, which was launched in 2009 to help celebrate the network's 30th year and provides an in-depth insight into some of the most compelling sports stories of all-time.

Read on to find out how to watch Be Water online and stream the latest 30 for 30 documentary anywhere.

How to watch Be Water online: stream the documentary the US

ESPN is airing the feature-length doc on linear TV on Sunday, June 7 at 9pm ET/PT. As it's being shown on ESPN, this means cable subscribers can watch it on the network's website, while anyone else can get access to ESPN with an over-the-top service like Sling TV. Sling includes ESPN as part of its Orange package and costs just $30 a month - reduced to $20 for the first month thanks to a limited-time offer. That not only includes ESPN, but also other stations as diverse as CNN, Comedy Central, TNT and the Food Network. After it has aired on ESPN, it will also stream on the ESPN+ platform.

How to watch Be Water from abroad

As we've just explained, its really straightforward for anyone in the US to watch Be Water on ESPN - but for folk anywhere else in the world, it isn't quite so simple. In some countries, you can buy access to ESPN Player, but in others geo-blocking restrictions will stand in your way.

This is especially annoying when you're from the US and would normally be able to access ESPN back home. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home - just from anywhere in the world.

Note that you may be required to verify your credit card or cable subscription details before gaining access to some ESPN streams, so have these to hand to make watching Be Water as easy as possible.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Be Water from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Be Water online in the UK

BT Sport is usually the place to catch ESPN's best sporting events and documentaries (such as Lance), but Be Water isn't appearing in its schedules - or anywhere else on UK TV for that matter. Sorry Brits!

