How to watch Badminton at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

The Summer Olympics 2020 will witness 172 world-class badminton players clash against each other. Feeling the pressure yet? You certainly will when you watch these players go toe-to-toe for the prized gold medal. So, here we'll run down exactly how to get an Olympics badminton live stream wherever you are in the world.

Women’s badminton will, unfortunately, see Carolina Marin sitting it out. The reigning Olympic champion from Spain has had to withdraw from the tournament due to an ACL injury. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to get easier for everyone else.

Japan’s Okuhara Nozomi and India’s PV Sindhu won the bronze and silver medals respectively at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and they’ll certainly be forces to reckon with. Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying is a formidable player too, not to mention she was the only one this year to defeat Marin in a final.

Men’s badminton will have the reigning Olympic champion, Chen Long, participating. But with Japan’s Momota Kento in the tournament, it’s not going to be easy for him to clinch gold again. Momota is the current world champion in men’s singles and is definitely the player to beat.

Here, we’ll share the event’s important dates with you and explain how you can watch badminton at Olympics 2020 live from your country.

- Mixed Doubles Final: Friday, July 30 from 3:30pm JST / 7:30am BST / 2:30am ET

- Men's Doubles Final: Saturday, July 31 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Women's Singles Final: Sunday, August 1 from 8:30pm JST / 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

- Women's Doubles Final: Monday, August 2 from 1pm JST / 5am BST / 12am ET

- Men's Singles Final: Monday, August 2 from 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET

Free Olympics badminton live stream

Many broadcasters globally are covering the Tokyo Olympics and, fortunately, some of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics Channel is offering limited coverage and some catch-up of many of the sporting events, especially the major ones. However, if you’re looking for comprehensive live action, you’ll need to go for domestic broadcasters.

In the UK, the BBC is broadcasting the games on free-to-air TV and on the BBC iPlayer website. ARD and ZDF in Germany, Channel 7 in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand are all offering free live coverage. Continue reading to learn how you can live stream badminton at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

While most countries will have decent free coverage, there are a couple of instances in which you'll want to access something different. The most likely scenarios for this are if you're out of your home country and can't access your regular streaming sites, or if watching online has been blocked on your work or college Internet.

The simplest way to remedy this is by using a VPN. A VPN is software that can virtually change your location, avoid network restrictions and keep you more private online as well. All you need to do is install it, select a server in your country of choice, and catch all the Olympic goodness without resorting to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Out of all the VPNs we've tested – and we've tested a few to say the least – ExpressVPN has won the gold every time. It's fast, it's secure, and most importantly it's the most reliable VPN we've used for accessing geo-blocked streaming content. Plus, it's available on tons of devices, including Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, games consoles as well as iPhones, Android devices, and all PCs. TechRadar readers can also claim three months FREE, and if it turns out the service isn't for you, you're covered by a 30-day no-quibble money-back guarantee. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Getting started with your VPN is super simple:

1. Download and install your VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app and select the appropriate location, and connect

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're after a UK stream, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Shi Tang/Getty Images)

FREE Olympics badminton live stream in the UK

The BBC offers great coverage of the Olympics, and residents get to view it absolutely free. BBC One and BBC Two will broadcast more than 350 hours of live footage from the event. Plus, if you don't have a TV or are out and about, you can use the online BBC iPlayer to stream the games live. For more in-depth coverage of the sports events, you can check out Discovery+ and Eurosport. Their subscription plans start at £4.99 a month and £6.99 a month respectively. Both the services run on Apple and Windows computers, Android TV, Samsung TV, Chromecast, and more devices. In case you’re not in the UK during the Tokyo Olympic games, you can use a download and install a VPN to connect to servers in the UK and watch all the games.

How to watch Olympics badminton in the US with and without cable

In the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. If you have NBC on your cable, then you have the option to stream it online too. For full coverage information, check out the NBC schedule. Live stream Olympics badminton without cable For cord-cutters, other streaming services have the NBC channel, like Peacock TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV. Sling TV will set you back $35/ month and is currently available for just $10 for the first month. Peacock TV is available at just $4.99 a month and comes with a one-week free trial. fuboTV is more expensive at $64.99/month, but it comes with a one-week free trial. These streaming services are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Android TV, Fire TV, gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5, and on Android and iOS.

How to watch Olympics badminton in Canada

Canada has multiple broadcasters covering the 2020 Olympics. Cable users can catch all the events on CBC, Sportsnet, TSN, and TLN. If you don’t use cable, you can subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, but TSN and Sportsnet cost CAD 19.99/month. TLN doesn’t offer a standalone streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream badminton at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

For Australian viewers, Channel 7 and the streaming service 7Plus has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fans can rejoice because the broadcast is absolutely free for viewing. The live coverage will also be broadcast on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online, you can use Channel 7’s online streaming service, 7plus. 7plus is available on Android, iOS, web browsers, Fetch TV, Samsung TV, PS4, and more devices. Gone abroad? Use a VPN if you're not in Aus to catch all the free action from wherever you are.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.