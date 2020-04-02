How to watch Bad Boys For Life: stream Bad Boys 3 online anywhere

Having had its VoD release date brought forward, Bad Boys for Life might just be the ticket for those looking to banish the lockdown boredom. Bad Boys 3 only hit cinemas a few weeks ago but the coronavirus crisis has seen its home release fast tracked - if you fancy a blast of awesome action and buddy cop banter then read on to find out how to watch Bad Boys for Life online, no matter where you are in the world.

Bad Boys for Life cheat sheet Released: 2020 Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig Run time: 124 minutes Rating (US/UK): R / 15

The third and we're told final instalment in Michael Bay's Bad Boys movies sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for their roles as Miami detectives after a 17 year break. The long-awaited follow-up to 2003’s Bad Boys II is this time directed by Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah but still has the same sort of high octane set pieces that made the original two films so popular.

This third outing sees Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett as the duo are called in to investigate a string of murders tied to Lowrey's troubled past. As they endeavour to bring down a cartel just before their retirement, they end up having to face down an actual witch, (yes, really).

As incredulous as the plot may be, the movie managed to become the highest-grossing film in the series so far during its curtailed theatre run and now holds the record for the biggest January release of all time in US cinema history.

Read on and we'll explain how to watch Bad Boys for Life online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Bad Boys for Life from outside your country

While most folk are now at home self-isolating in line with government guidance, some of you may still find yourself away from home during these unprecedented times. Unfortunately, watching your usual streaming services isn't always possible from abroad due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy remedy. Downloading a VPN lets you to watch movies like Bad Boys for Life and much more no matter where you are in the world. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can keep streaming movies and TV shows anywhere.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You'll then be able to easily watch Bad Boys 3 from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Bad Boys for Life: online streaming options in the US

Streaming the long-awaited Bad Boys sequel in the US is easy and it's available to watch right now on a large number of services. The best value may well be YouTube, which will let you watch the movie in 4K from the comfort of your home for $19.99. Apple are also offering the Ultra HD experience viaiTunes for the same price as well as Google Play and Fandango. Finally, the film is also available via Amazon Prime Video, however it's priced at $24.99 there - better value can be found in Prime membership, which lets you watch loads of movies as part of your subscription as well as binge on shows like The Americans, Jamestown and Downton Abbey - there's even a FREE 30-day trial to let you check out Amazon's premium tier. And remember that if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Bad Boys for Life just as if you were at home.

How to watch Bad Boys for Life online: UK streaming options

Sadly there's bit more of a wait in store for Will Smith fans in the UK. The movie remains on track for its original May 11 release date for VoD and there's currently not confirmed date for its rental release. All the main streaming services in the UK are set to have the film at that point, but you may feel most at home with Amazon Prime Video, where it's priced at £11.99 for pre-order. And likewise, while the film doesn't come as part of the free Prime Video catalogue, there's plenty of great stuff that does - everything from Mr. Robot, Star Trek: Picard, and Justice League to Paddington 2 - so grab a FREE 1-month Prime trial and check it out. Those with 4K ambitions for watching Bad Boys for Life will find that iTunes is the best port of call where its currently priced at £13.99 for pre-order, while Sky subscribers can pre-order the movie for the same price directly through the Sky Store - potentially the most convenient option if you use the pay-TV service. Currently stuck in or out of the UK? Remember you can access all the normal services you would at home by using a VPN.

How to watch Bad Boys For Life online: stream the new 2020 movie in Canada

The great news for movie fans in Canada is that the film is available in Canada across the board on all major streaming sites right now. You may be most familiar with YouTube, which will let you watch Bad Boys For Life in HD from the comfort of your home for CA$24.99. Those after a 4K experience should check out iTunes, which is the lone place to stream Bad Boys For Life in Ultra HD quality. If you find yourself in Canada and want to stream Bad Boys For Life online as you would at home, you can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Bad Boys 3 online in Australia

It doesn't appear to be yet possible to watch Bad Boys For Life on-demand Down Under just yet, but it's coming. The Microsoft Store has it listed for pre-order priced at AU$27.99 and will throw in the original Bad Boys and Bad Boys II at no extra cost for immediate streaming while you wait for the new Bad Boys to be released. Additionally, anyone stuck in Australia for whatever reason wanting to watch Bad Boys For Life online like they would in the US or Canada can just use a VPN to point themselves back home and stream the movie via Google Play or whatever other service they choose.

