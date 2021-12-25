How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online for free from anywhere

Audio player loading…

David Tennant takes us on a whirlwind tour around the globe as Phileas Fogg in the BBC’s new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic 1873 adventure story. With pulse-raising action, heartfelt romance and featuring stunning locations the world over, you won’t want to miss this 8-part series during the holidays. Here’s how to watch Around the World in 80 Days online with the option to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

When Fogg receives a postcard labelling him a coward, the London eccentric makes a wager that he can traverse the globe in just 80 days. He’s joined on this incredible journey by his new valet Jean Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and journalist Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch), the latter documenting their adventure for the Daily Telegraph.

Racing against the clock, our intrepid trio travel via rickshaw, locomotive and hot air balloon through Europe, Hong Kong and India, crossing the desert in Yemen and driving stagecoach through the Rocky Mountains.

Developed by Ashley Pharoah (Life on Mars), scored by Hans Zimmer (Gladiator, The Dark Knight) and starring Peter Sullivan, Shivaani Ghai, Dolly Wells and Richard Wilson, in addition to David Tennant, this BBC drama series promises to be a thrill ride for the whole family.

Read on as we explain how to watch Around the World in 80 Days online below – and completely FREE in many countries, too!

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online in the UK for FREE

here The BBC delivers another ace adaptation of Jules Verne’s influential adventure story, with the first two episodes being broadcast back-to-back on BBC One, 26 December from 5.50pm GMT. There are 8 episodes in total, and the remaining six will be aired every subsequent Sunday at slightly different times between 6-7pm (check here for the weekly broadcast schedule). Alternatively, watch the show live online via BBC iPlayer or on-demand shortly after episode’s have been aired - and all 100% FREE. Just remember that whichever option you choose, you need a valid TV licence to watch BBC One programming. iPlayer is compatible with any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Out of the country? Don't worry – you can make use of a VPN like ExpressVPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home. We explain more on how below.

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online from outside your country

If you're absconding abroad for the winter break, then sadly geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from streaming Around the World in 80 Days online over the holidays.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and so stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Around the World in 80 Days:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online for FREE in the US

PBS Merry Christmas from PBS! The 8-part period drama adventure series will debut on the channel from 2 January at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) as part of their Masterpiece series, with a new episode broadcast every week on Sundays. And it's totally free to access the PBS live stream – you don’t even need a registered account. However, if you want to access PBS Online’s extensive catalogue of on-demand programming, then you’ll need to make a monthly minimum donation of $5 to join THIRTEEN Passport. There’s no contract though and you can cancel any time by emailing Partners@thirteen.org with the subject line CANCEL. The following support PBS.org: devices that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads. Away from home this holiday season? It’s easy and inexpensive to download a VPN, which lets you connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online in Canada

Sadly for Phileas Fogg fans, there’s been no confirmation that this BBC adaptation has found a Canadian home. If it does get run on TV in the Great North, though, we imagine it will be on the country’s equivalent to America's PBS service, WNED PBS Passport. So if you’re an American travelling north for Christmas, you’ll want a VPN to ensure you can stream this unmissable new series featuring the ex-Time Lord, David Tennant.

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online in Australia for FREE