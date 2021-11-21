How to watch An Audience With Adele online from UK and abroad

Fresh off the massive release of her much-anticipated album 30, you can see Adele perform fresh tunes and old favourites with this one-off special filmed at the famous London Palladium. To make sure you have the best seat in the house, follow our guide to watch An Audience With Adele online from anywhere in the world - live or on catch-up - and absolutely free.

Watch An Audience With Adele When: 7.25pm GMT on Sunday, November 21 Stream for FREE in the UK: ITV (and ITV Hub online) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Expect an evening of soaring vocals and Adele's winning humour, as she dazzles an audience jam-packed with friends, family, celebrities and an adoring public.

After a six-year wait, the unexpected release of last month's Easy On Me broke streaming records with 24 million listens in a single week. 30 will inevitably prove equally as popular, but this is a fantastic chance to see the global megastar perform many of the songs for the first time.

You can also expect to see some familiar faces in the audience, with the likes of actress Emma Watson, hip-hop star Stormzy, comedian Alan Carr and Hollywood royalty Samuel L. Jackson seen in the trailer for the show.

“As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV," said Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, "Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

So prepare to say hello and roll in the deep - here's where to watch An Audience With Adele online from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch An Audience With Adele for free in the UK

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Adele fans in the UK are the luckiest in the world, as this show is exclusive to viewers in her home country. If you want to watch live, then you can tune in to ITV at 7.25pm immediately before I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here (or STV in Scotland). To watch An Audience With Adele online - either live or later on - you can access the ITV Hub on a number of devices, including via the web on desktop, as well as on its dedicated Android and iOS apps. Media streamers such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku players also have ITV Hub apps, as well as Apple TV and Now TV sticks. You can also stream on Xbox One/S and Nvidia Shield.



How to watch An Audience With Adele online from anywhere in the world

If you're abroad, you won't be able to stream An Audience With Adele as you'll find that the ITV stream is geo-blocked.

If that sounds like someone like you, don't be disheartened, you can get around those restrictions by using a VPN. It means you can fool your laptop, mobile or streaming device into thinking it's somewhere entirely different and also encrypts your browsing.

Use a VPN to watch An Audience With Adele from anywhere

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to the ITV Hub or app and start watching An Audience With Adele as if you were back at home