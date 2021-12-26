How to watch 1883 episode 3 online from anywhere: River

Audio player loading…

After two episodes on the Paramount Network, 1883 episode 3 'River' heads to Paramount Plus as a streaming service exclusive. It arrives on December 26 with all remaining episodes of the run following suit. If you want to keep up with 1883, then you'll need to sign-up to Paramount Plus. Lucky for you, there's a Paramount Plus 30-day free trial. Read on and we’ll explain how to watch 1883 episode 3 'River' from wherever you are.

If you've missed the first two episodes of this prequel series to Tyler Sheridan’s phenomenally popular Yellowstone, then you'll be pleased to hear that you can watch 1883 episode 1 for free on Paramount Plus without even having to sign up. Go on. Here it is. Try it now.

If you want to head on and watch episode 2 'Behind us, a cliff', then you'll need to create an account but you'll get 30 days of free Paramount Plus to enjoy if you use the code PEAKSALE on sign-up.

1883 episode 3 'River' continues the story of the Dutton family's journey across The Great Plains with husband James (Tim McGraw), wife Margaret (Faith Hill) and their three children Elsa, John, and Spencer, in the time before the Dutton ranch ever existed. Danger, arrow-riddled corpses, gun-toting varmints, and the hostile American wilderness await along the way.

So, get ready for a thrilling ride though the Wild West as we give you all the details below on how to watch 1883 episode 3 'River' online now with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 3 from outside your country

Out of the country for Taylor Sheridan’s new Western drama 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 3? Then you'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream all episodes of 1883 online on-demand no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch 1883 episode 3 online FREE in the US

Paramount Plus 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story (also known as ‘Y: 1883’) is exclusive to ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount Plus. Episode 3 will drop onto the platform on Sunday, December 26. Formerly known as CBS All Access, the VOD platform not only provides great value – a subscription to Paramount Plus is available from just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) – but it also currently offers an incredible month-long FREE trial to new subscribers when using the code PEAKSALE at sign-up. The service features new originals like Mayor of Kingstown while also being home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise. Not to mention being the place to watch the iCarly reboot, the return of Frasier, and the best of CBS's live sports action, without having to splash out on pricey cable. That, PLUS Hollywood movies like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Hustle, and Terminator: Dark Fate to boot. Paramount Plus is compatible with a variety of devices, including Android, iPad, and iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, and PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S gaming consoles. You can stream on three devices simultaneously, and have the ability to download TV series and films to watch offline. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can connect to the same subscription services they pay for at home wherever they are - all that’s needed is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Y: 1883 episode 3 online in Canada for FREE

access to VOD service Paramount Plus Thankfully, Canadians also have access to VOD service Paramount Plus, which means that episodes 3 of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story should be available on Sunday, December 26 – although that’s yet to be explicitly confirmed. The Paramount Plus cost in the Great White North is only CAD$5.99 a month – less than a Disney Plus subscription – and comes with a 7-day FREE trial for new subscribers, so you can try before you buy. However, if you’re abroad when 1883 episode 3 drops online, you can just download a VPN like Express VPN. That way you can still login to your account and stream Paramount Plus no matter where you are.

How to watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 3 in Australia

Paramount Plus was made available to Australian viewers It looks promising Down Under for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Western dramas. Launched in August 2021, Paramount Plus was made available to Australian viewers for AUS$8.99 a month and includes an enticing 7-day free trial, and we expect 1883 episode 3 should land here anytime between December 26-27. However, there’s been no explicit confirmation that 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story will be available in Australia on the streaming platform, but we anticipate it should given it is a Paramount Plus Original. Away from home and struggling to access regionally-specific content? It’s as simple as downloading a VPN, which lets you stream your favorite shows from your preferred VOD platform, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episode 3 online in the UK?

As far as we know, no UK streamer has yet purchased the rights to Taylor Sheridan’s 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

But in more hopeful news, Paramount Plus will be coming to the UK in early 2022 in partnership with broadcaster Sky, and that should mean audiences across the Atlantic being able to enjoy its entire content library – 1883 included.

If you’re travelling over the holidays but paying for Paramount Plus, don’t fret. Simply purchase and download a VPN to get streaming the best shows again from wherever you are.