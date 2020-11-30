How to get an Nvidia RTX 3080, 3070 and even a 3090 on Cyber Monday

If you're looking for Cyber Monday deals on the Nvidia RTX 3080, RTX 3070 or RTX 3090, then we've got some bad news: there simply aren't any for the standalone graphics cards.

Since they launched a few months ago, stock has been extremely hard to get, leaving a lot of people disappointed.

So, if you were hoping to get your hands on an RTX 3000 series GPU on Cyber Monday, is all hope lost?

Not necessarily. There are ways to get hold of the new GPUs, but it means buying them in a pre-built desktop PC. This is a more expensive way of getting them, especially if you have an existing gaming PC.

However, if you were thinking of doing a major PC upgrade, these pre-built systems may not be too bad, and you could always sell on your older components to help pay for the new machine.

If you're dead set on just buying the GPUs, however, there just doesn't seem to be many chances out there on Cyber Monday, unfortunately. Try checking out our following guides for more help:

Read on to find some great deals on RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 PCs. Some of these have had price cuts for Cyber Monday, while others remain the only way to get an RTX 3000 GPU at the moment.

NZXT BLD Series: 10% off at NZXT

If you want to get your hands on a gaming PC rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 graphics card, you basically have to go with a prebuilt system these days. Luckily, NZXT has you covered with 10% off its BLD series PCs, including anything with an Nvidia Ampere GPU. View Deal

RTX 3070 ABS Gladiator Gaming PC, Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM: $1,499 $1,449.99 at Newegg

Save $50 - OK, it's not the biggest saving in the world, but what's noteworthy is that this gaming PC comes with an ultra-rare RTX 3070 GPU. The rest of the specs are solid as well, and the new low price is very tempting.View Deal

Maingear Vybe: $1,899 $1,599 at Maingear

The Maingear Vybe is one of our favorite boutique gaming PCs. It's small, stylish, and is simply gorgeous inside. You can get one with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3070 for just $1,599 for Black Friday.

Alienware Aurora R11: $2,239 $2,195 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i7-10700KF, an RTX 3070 and 16GB of RAM for just $2,195 on Black Friday. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11: $2,439 $2,391 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i7-10700KF, an RTX 3080 and 16GB of RAM for just $2,391 on Black Friday.View Deal

Maingear Vybe Stage 4: $2,499 at Maingear

If you're after an RTX 3080, then this stylish and powerful gaming PC is an ideal choice. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5900X (itself a rarity these days), 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and 2TB hard drive, plus that elusive RTX 3080.

Alienware Aurora R11: $3,659 $3,586 at Dell

The Aurora R11 is the flagship Alienware gaming PC, and it looks amazing with that new Legend design language. You can get one with an Intel Core i9-10900KF, an RTX 3090 and 32GB of RAM for $3,586 on Black Friday.View Deal

Nvidia RTX 3080 gaming PCs at iBuyPower

iBuyPower has a range of gaming PCs with RTX 3080 GPUs in stock now, with a range of configurations and prices that start at $1,999 with an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3080, of course.View Deal

Novatech Reign Sentry MKII: £1,499 at Novatech

In the UK, Novatech is now selling gaming PCs with the RTX 3070 installed. This one has an Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 250GB SSD and 2TB hard drive.View Deal

Novatech Reign Sentry MKIII: £1,599 at Novatech

This model comes with an AMD 5 5600X, 16GB RAM, water cooling, 2TB hard drive and 250GB SSD, plus an RTX 3070. This one is built to order, so there's a little wait, but it'll be worth it if you want an RTX 3070.View Deal

Novatech Reign Vanguard MKI: £2,499 at Novatech

This model comes with an AMD 7 5800X, 16GB RAM, water cooling, 2TB hard drive and 500GB SSD, plus a powerful RTX 3080. If you're after an RTX 3080 in the UK, this may be your best bet at the moment.View Deal

RTX 3090 Novatech Reign Vanguard MKIII: £3,599 at Novatech

If you're after the incredibly powerful RTX 3090 GPU, then Nvidia has this rig, which comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD and 2TB SSD. It's expensive, but one hell of a gaming PC.View Deal

Not in the US or UK? Then check out the best gaming PC deals below. Also make sure you check out our best PC gaming Cyber Monday deals and best component Cyber Monday deals roundups.

