How to change your PayPal password or reset it

PayPal is an online payment system with over 305 million active accounts. You can use PayPal to send, receive, and store funds in 25 currencies. Because a PayPal account usually has a direct link to a bank account and can be used to buy goods or services, you must ensure that your PayPal password is strong, unique, and never compromised.

If you believe for any reason that your PayPal password might be known by anyone else, change it immediately. It’s good advice to change your PayPal password periodically, anyway, because it makes it harder for hackers to gain access to your account.

In this article, we take you through the steps that you must follow to change your PayPal password. If you’ve forgotten your PayPal password, we also provide the steps for you to regain access to your account.

Besides the PayPal website, there are also PayPal apps for iOS and Android. You can change or recover your password from within these apps, but in this article, we’ll focus on changing your password through the PayPal website.

Choose the settings cogwheel to begin the process (Image credit: PayPal)

How to change your PayPal password

To change your password in PayPal, first log into your PayPal account on the PayPal website. Click the settings cogwheel, which you’ll find near the top right of the page. This takes you to the PayPal settings page that shows your user profile details, addresses, emails, and phone numbers.

Click Security on the top menu (Image credit: PayPal)

Now, choose Security from the menu at the top. You’ll be shown a list of security settings that you can change.

Select the first Update option on the next page (Image credit: PayPal)

The first choice is to change your password, so select Update.

Re-enter your current password and fill in your new password twice (Image credit: PayPal)

A dialog box will pop up, named Change your password. Enter your current password in the first form field, and input your new password in the other two form boxes. Choose a password that’s hard for anyone to guess. A password manager can help you keep track of all your passwords.

When you’re happy with your new password, click Change Password.

Click on Having trouble logging in? on the sign-in page to recover your PayPal account (Image credit: PayPal)

How to reset your PayPal password

It can be stressful if you forget your PayPal password, but you can regain access to your account by following these steps. On the PayPal sign-in page, instead of entering your username and password, click on Having trouble logging in?.

On the next page, enter the email address that you use for PayPal and click Next. You’ll be presented with four options for confirming your identity: receiving a text, receiving an email, answering security questions, or confirming your credit card number.

If you choose to receive an email, you’ll be sent a verification code. Enter that code into the next page of the form, and you’ll be able to create a new password for your PayPal account.