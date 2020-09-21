How to change your Mozilla Firefox password or reset it

Mozilla Firefox is an open-source web browser and the third most popular desktop browser in 2020, after Chrome and Safari. Firefox is often used by privacy-conscious web users because it automatically blocks most tracking cookies and other cookies that aren’t critical to the function of the web page.

In 2014, Mozilla introduced Firefox Accounts as a way to sign into websites and sync your browsing data, including bookmarks, history, open tabs, and passwords, across devices. Therefore, it’s important to keep the password to your Firefox account safe and change it occasionally. Remember to use a strong, unique password that’s impossible for anyone to guess.

Below, we’ve outlined the steps that you need to take to change your Mozilla Firefox password. We also let you know how to reset your Firefox account if you’ve forgotten your password.

Check out our guide to the best password manager around today

How to change your Mozilla Firefox password

Click on your user avatar found at the top-right of the browser (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

Choose Settings from the drop-down menu (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

Click on Account Settings (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

Find the Password line and click the Change… button beside it (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

Enter your old password and new password (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

To change your Mozilla Firefox password, first make sure you’re logged into your browser. Click on your user avatar picture, which you’ll find at the top right of the browser interface. A drop-down menu will appear. Choose Settings and then Account Settings to open up your Firefox account page.

Scroll down and find the Password entry. Now, click on the button beside Password named Change…. You’ll be presented with a form that has an entry for your old password and two entries for your new password. You’ll need to enter your new password into both fields to confirm it.

Finally, click Change. Your Mozilla Firefox password has been updated!

How to reset your Mozilla Firefox password

Click on Forgot password? on the Firefox sign-in page if you can’t remember your password (Image credit: Mozilla Firefox)

If you’re struggling to log into your Mozilla Firefox account because you’ve forgotten the password, you can follow these steps to set a new password. When you click Sign in, you’ll be asked for your email address. Enter the email address that you registered with Firefox, and click Continue.

Now you’ll be asked for your password. Since you’ve forgotten it, click Forgot password? at the bottom of the page. You’ll be asked to enter your email again. Do so and click Recover Account. You’ll receive an email from Firefox. Click on the link in the email entitled Create new password.

Next, enter a new password in the two form fields. Passwords must be at least eight characters long. Click Change Password, and your Mozilla Firefox password will be updated. Now you can use the new password to log into your Firefox account on any device.