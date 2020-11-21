Hot Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals coming up – and today's best prices

We're expecting big things from Nintendo Switch deals on Black Friday. If you're in the US, we're expecting stock to fully return in time for the day itself, because the console has been selling out constantly all year. Right now, the only Nintendo Switch you can reliably get hold of is the handheld-only Switch Lite – though Target has the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch in stock at the time of writing.

For the Black Friday deals, though, retailers will offer a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299. This is a bundle that's already been confirmed as the main Black Friday offering by Nintendo, and that's likely to be the best deal of the sales period in the US, though we expect it to sell out. You should be able to find that bundle at all major retailers in the US starting on November 22. Numerous software sales will accompany this promotion.

If you're in the UK, the Nintendo Switch is set to be discounted to £229.99 by retailer Aldi on Black Friday – an amazing deal, considering the console normally costs £279.99, and sure to vanish quickly. In the run-up, too, we've seen UK supermarket Asda offer the Switch for £239.99, before selling out. We could see steep discounts from other retailers on Black Friday, but in the meantime, some are already offering decent savings on Switch bundles. We've collected those below, if you don't want to take your chances.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals and prices we can find before Black Friday in the US and UK.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals US

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Limited Edition: $299 at Target

There's no saving to be had on this Switch, but this particular Animal Crossing-branded unit has been flying out of stock all year. You don't get a copy of the game, but you do get the Nintendo Switch at its proper retail price. Bound to sell out quickly, though we'd expect more stock on Black Friday proper.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals UK

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £325 £310 at Amazon

We're seeing a bunch of early Black Friday bundles on the Switch in the UK, and this one isn't bad at all, though Currys previously had it slightly cheaper than Amazon by £10. Get three classic Mario 3D games, including the terrific Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Nintendo's mega-hot hybrid handheld/home console for £310.



Nintendo Switch (Grey) & Just Dance 2020: £309.99 £294.99 at Amazon

By no means would Just Dance be our preferred Nintendo Switch game for a Black Friday bundle, but this is another option if you don't want to wait for a deal on the day itself.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game

Keep your noggin warm and your hands busy with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Game. You get a free Mario beanie as part of the deal, and the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey.

More Nintendo Switch deals

Looking for more Nintendo Switch deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.