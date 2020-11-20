Hot Black Friday deals on Razer game controllers, headsets and mice at Argos

You can save up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories in the Argos Black Friday sale right now, including headsets, controllers and mice for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Argos has launched its Black Friday deals with a bang, and we've scoured the rest of the web to make sure these deals won't be beaten anywhere else.

Best of all, when you order from Argos you can opt for home delivery, pick your Razer accessories up from an Argos store (provided your local one is open), or have them delivered to a branch of Sainsbury's via Click & Collect, so they could be in your hands in a couple of hours or first thing tomorrow.

Don't live in the UK? Scroll down for the best Razer deals near you.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse: £99.99 £49.99 at Argos (save £50)

A slick gaming mouse that's half price at Argos for Black Friday, the Razer Naga Trinity offers interchangeable side plates for different button configurations, a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor, and coloured lighting.



Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller: £119.99 £69.99 at Argos (save £50)

This wired controller from Razer is suitable for both Xbox and PC gaming, with Razer Chroma lighting, a hair-trigger mode, and four remappable buttons. This is the cheapest we've seen it this Black Friday, and it'll be a great addition to your gaming setup.

Razer Raiju Tournament Edition PS4 Wireless Controller: £119.99 £84.99 at Argos (save £35)

This Bluetooth and wired controller for PlayStation and PC includes its own mobile configuration app, so you can remap buttons and adjust sensitivity from your phone. It also has a hair trigger mode to reduce the switches' travel distance for lightning fast reactions. We've hunted around for you, and this is the best price you'll find for this premium controller.

Razer Kraken X USB Gaming Headset: £59.99 £34.99 at Argos (save £25)

There's a great saving on this premium gaming headset at Argos for Black Friday. The Razer Kraken X is super light, with foam pads that our reviewer found incredible comfortable, even after hours of gaming. Sound quality is great too, and at this price we think it's well worth the investment.

Razer Viper Mini Wired Gaming Mouse: £39.99 £24.99 at Argos (save £15)

This is a great price for this fast, accurate compact gaming mouse at Argos. It's fast and lightweight, with six programmable buttons, a 8,500 DPI sensor, Razer's own Hypershift tech, and Razer Chroma illumination underneath.

We're expecting to see lots more great gaming deals from Argos over the coming days (we've seen some particularly strong offers on console bundles in previous years) so bookmark our Argos Black Friday guide to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

Not in the UK? Here are the best Razer deals near you: