Honor View 30 leaked renders are completely different to what we expected

The Honor View 30 is expected to launch on November 26, alongside the Honor Watch Magic 2, and we've heard a few leaks and rumors about it – but newly-found product renders show a completely different device to what we were expecting.

These images come from the website 91mobiles, which cited them as coming from a 'reliable source'. They're product renders that show the Honor View 30, or the Honor V30 as it will likely be called in China where it will initially launch, from the top, bottom, front, back, and sides.

These pictures look way different to previous rumors we've heard, in a variety of ways. Firstly, we've been hearing that there will be four rear cameras on the device (including a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor), but the renders only show three. Secondly, we've seen leaked renders before that show the cameras housed in a central square block, instead of the left strip like the new renders show.

So does that mean that these renders are fake, or that the old ones are? Well, we can't be certain, but at least some of the leaks are likely wrong. The Honor View 30 has seen quite a few leaks already, many of which have been contradicted by subsequent teases by Honor, so it's clear there's a lot of misinformation floating about.

Having said that, there's been talk of both an Honor View 30 and an Honor View 30 Pro, so the leaks could be showing two different phones. In which case, this with its three rear lenses is probably the standard Honor View 30.

Not all fake news

If there's one thing that all the leaks agree on, it's that Honor's dropping the contentious rear design of the View 20, an image of which you can see at the top. That rear design proved divisive, so it's no wonder Honor is choosing something a little more refined for its next phone.

Other features of the phone that seem pretty likely are the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a staple of many Honor devices that we're glad to see, two front-facing cameras in a 'punch-hole' cut-out segment, and no headphone jack.

At the moment, we've no clue if the Honor View 30 will see the light of day in the west, where the Huawei ban rages on, but new models in the range typically launch in January outside of China, and it's possible the ban will be over then.

We'll know all about the device come November 26, when the View 30 is set to officially launch, and we'll find out its western plans at some point after that. Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news on the upcoming device.