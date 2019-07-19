Honor Band 5 will be unveiled on July 23, but you'll have to wait to buy one

After a solid teaser of the Honor Band 5, the latest news of the upcoming fitness band is a pre-order page for those in China that gives us a clear look at the device and when we can expect it.

July 23 is the big day for the unveiling of the new tracker in China, and it's expected to be introduced alongside the Honor 9X smartphone.

The photos of the tracker provided in the listing show a remarkably similar design to the Honor Band 4, but the listing does share a look at the colors; those will be black, midnight blue and coral.

There's no clear idea of the spec included from the listing, so to be certain of the new features we'll have to wait until July 23.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Previous reports - including a tease from Honor's own CEO - have suggested we'll be seeing a blood oxygen monitor included on the tracker. There may also be a way to keep an eye on your energy levels, and therefore levels of fatigue.

Pre-orders are live on the Huawei website in China now, and for the first 500 people to deposit CNY 19 (about $3, £2, AU$4) into their account ready to buy the tracker they'll get a pair of Honor AM115 headphones as well.

Whether that deal makes its way to other markets like the US or UK remains to be seen. It's unlikely considering how affordable previous Honor trackers have been priced in these markets.

Exactly when we'll see the tracker launch in the US and UK is unclear, but often Honor can take a couple of months to bring its products to the rest of the world so the wait may continue until you can easily buy the tracker.

Via GSMArena