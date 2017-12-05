Honor 7X release date, prices and features

The Honor 7X is the new mid-range phone from the Chinese company and we've put together this guide to teach you everything you need to know about the latest handset.

[Update: We now know the official price for the phone in the US and UK, plus we've published our full Honor 7X review too. Read on below to find out how much the phone is set to cost you.]

The Honor 7X is a follow-up to the Honor 6X, which launched earlier this year at CES, and it also follows up on the success of the more expensive and high-tech Honor 9.

Below we'll run you through everything you'll need to know about the Honor 7X, including when it will be launching and what we know about how much it'll cost.

What is it? The latest mid-range phone from the Honor brand

The latest mid-range phone from the Honor brand When is it out? On sale December 5 in the UK, rest of the world unclear

On sale December 5 in the UK, rest of the world unclear What will it cost? Set to cost $199 or £269.99 (around AU$475)

Honor has now revealed the price of the Honor 7X and its set at $199 or £269.99 (about AU$475). An Australian release for the phone has yet to be announced, but we'll update our review of the phone if we hear further details.

If you live in the US or UK you'll be able to buy the phone now directly from Honor's website, but it's not expected to start arriving in customer's palms until December 15. Other retailers will be selling the phone in the near future too.h

Honor 7X design and display

Honor has opted for a metal uni-body design here that's not as rounded as the Honor 6X and instead has a flat rear. We don't know the specifics when it comes to the size of the phone, but Honor claims it's 2.7mm thinner than the iPhone 7 Plus, which is a phone that's 7.3mm thick.

Color choices will be limited to blue and black in the UK, and we've yet to learn what the color options will be around the rest of the world. There is a gold option too, but it seems that will just be for China at the moment.

Honor has included an 18:9 ratio screen for the first time here. That means the phone is able to have a large display without increasing the size of the actual handset, and Honor has managed to fit a 5.93-inch display in what would usually house a 5.5-inch display.

The resolution is Full HD+, which means 2160 x 1080 and comes in at 408 pixels-per-inch.

The bezels are thin on either side of the screen, and the fingerprint sensor is on the rear of the phone to ensure it's not taking up room on the front.

On the bottom edge of the phone you'll find the speaker, along with the micro USB port for charging and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Below you can see a full look around the phone in our press image gallery

Honor 7X camera

The Honor 6X was one of the first times we saw a dual-camera on the rear of a mid-range device and Honor has kept this going with the latest handset.

There's a 16MP rear camera that works alongside a 2MP depth-sensing camera. This allows for an improved wide aperture mode as well as a 'Portrait' mode for better looking photos of people.

On the front of the phone there's an 8MP shooter that comes with depth of field features to play around with, as well as selfie effects and a beauty mode.

Honor 7X power and specs

The phone is powered by Honor's latest homemade - but not top of the range - chipset that's called the Kirin 659.

That works alongside 4GB of RAM, which is a high amount for a mid-range phone. There's also 64GB of storage as standard, but you'll have to use the 256GB-capacity microSD card slot if you want to be able to use further storage.

That second slot can also be used for another SIM card alongside your original one if you need to have two running at the same time.

The phone also comes with Histen 3D spatial audio technology, and gamers might want to know that Modern Combat Versus has been optimized for the larger screen, but Honor doesn't seem to have plans to do this for any other games.

It runs Android 7, overlaid with the company's Emotion UI.

Honor 7X battery

The Honor 7X is packing a 3,340mAh cell, which is exactly the same size as the one inside the Honor 6X. Considering this is powering a phone with a larger screen we may see a bit of a detrimental effect on battery here, but the chipset should be better optimized, so we're hoping for a similar life.

Honor claims it'll last for 12 hours of constant video playback, but unlike the pricier Honor 9, there aren't any fast charge features included here.