Phone maker Xiaomi is making a 4K Android TV box you can game on

The first day of Google's I/O conference might have been heavier on software than hardware, but that doesn't mean gadget-lovers will be left out in the cold.

Caught up in the deluge of other news was the announcement of new partners coming to Android TV - particularly Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi, which is developing its own set-top box for the platform.

Read more: HP Omen X Emperium

The Mi Box packs a lot of power inside its small casing, with 8GB of flash memory, 2GB of DDR3 RAM, a quad-core Cortex-A53 2.0GHz processor, and output of up to 60 frames per second in glorious 4K resolution.

The Mi Box also features voice commands, Google Cast support, and comes with a Bluetooth-enabled wireless remote similar in design to the Nvidia Shield - another 4K Android TV device currently on the market.

Just like the Shield, the Mi Box will also have a special gaming controller for those who wish to play Android's selection of games with two hands instead of one.

While pricing and release details aren't yet known, the Mi Box will be available in the US – previous versions of box haven't gone on sale there.