Marvel's Doctor Strange has summoned a teaser trailer out of thin air

A first teaser for a new Marvel movie is always a major event, especially when the movie is introducing a new character and franchise into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That's exactly what's happened with the teaser for Doctor Strange, starring Academy Award-nominated actor (and Tumblr dreamboat) Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role.

Doctor Strange is something of a departure for Marvel Studios, with the film very much focusing on mystical and magical elements only previously hinted at in its prior films.

The film is set for release this November, and we imagine that this trailer will be playing before the highly anticipated Captain America: Civil War, which is only weeks away from being in theatres.

Judging from the teaser below, Doctor Strange will be even more epic than we've come to expect from Marvel's solo outings, with some fantastic Inception-style imagery showing cities on top of top of cities and other magic-related awesomeness.