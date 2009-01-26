Game sales continue to grow in 2009

Worldwide game sales sailed ahead of their DVD and Blu-ray counterparts in 2008, according to the latest data from Media Control GfK International, and the gap's set to widen in 2009.

Videogame sales were up by 20 per cent in 2008, netting a whopping $32 billion. GfK also make special mention of the runaway success of the Nintendo Wii contributing to the record sales.

Combined DVD and Blu-ray sales were down 6 per cent, but they still made a cool $29 billion worldwide.

Videogame sales grow

GfK predicts games will grow to make up 57 per cent of packaged media sales in 2009 (from 53 per cent in 2008 and 47 per cent in 2007).

Videobusiness.com predicts a 12 per cent growth in game sales in 2009, which would take overall revenue up to $36 billion, while revenue from DVD and Blu-ray sales is expected to drop slightly to $27 billion.

Note that this drop in revenue from packaged movie disc sales is down to the falling demand for DVD and Blu-ray sales are still predicted to double in 2009 to £2.9 billion.