Amazon's The Neon Demon looks stunning and stylish in its first trailer

Late last year, it was revealed that Amazon Studios had acquired The Neon Demon, the highly-anticipated horror thriller from Drive and Only God Forgives director, Nicolas Winding Refn.

Now, the film’s atmospheric first trailer has arrived, and if you’re a fan of the man’s work, you’ll be pleased to see (and hear) that it’s his most neon and synth-drenched movie yet.

The film stars Elle Fanning as an aspiring young model who falls into a vicious world where beauty-obsessed women attempt to devour her youth and vitality. Other big names in the cast include Christina Hendricks, Jena Malone and Keanu Reeves.

Though the film was bought by Amazon Studios for eventual exclusive release on its Amazon Prime Instant Video service, The Neon Demon will first receive a wide theatrical release in June.

You can check out the trailer for The Neon Demon below.