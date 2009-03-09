Jamo launches new website

It's not all doom and gloom in high-end audio these days - today Jamo has launched a smart new website.

The site, at www.jamo.com, has product information on the Danish manufacturer's full range of mid-range and audiophile, using a good combination of HTML and Flash pages to give info, prices and zoomable images.

Useful links let you put together a custom system from matching components, and there are links through to downloads, specs and reviews.

Jamo today

A new Where to Buy section includes a Google Maps mash-up to help you find a Jamo dealer (currently in North America only - European users have to make do with a searchable database.

"Jamo is a well-known, highly respected speaker brand in over 80 countries and this new site will develop stronger relationships with our consumers and distributor partners all over the world," said Jill Escol, Senior Marketing Manager for Klipsch Group, parent company for the Jamo brand.

Escol also believes that this new site accurately reflects and reinforces Jamo's brand appeal: "We base all of our speakers and electronics on the Danish design tradition of style, simplicity and functionality—it's not just about delivering great sound; it's about how a product integrates into your living space."