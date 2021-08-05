Hockey final live stream: how to watch Olympics men's and women's matches free from anywhere

Nobody could have hoped for a more mouthwatering climax to the Olympics hockey, with the world's No. 1-ranked team set to do battle with the world's No. 2-ranked team in both the men's and the women's finals. Read on as we explain how to get a men's and women's hockey final live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Australia and the Netherlands are the two favorites for gold, but to capture that medal they each need to come through their biggest test so far.

Olympics hockey final live stream details Men's final: Thursday, August 5 at 7pm JST / 8pm AEST / 11am BST / 6am ET Women's final: Friday, August 6 at Start times: 7pm JST / 8pm AEST / 11am BST / 6am ET Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo FREE live stream: 7Plus (Aus) | CBC (Can) | Eurosport FREE trial Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free

The Kookaburras and the Red Lions were evenly matched in the group stage, but while reigning World Cup champions Belgium cruised through the knockouts, Australia had some hairy moments.

They needed penalties to get past the Netherlands, while Germany's dominance at the closing stages of the semis led them to sacrifice their keeper, allowing Lachlan Sharp to seal a 3-1 victory.

World champions Netherlands took silver in Rio and are determined to go one better in Tokyo, as demonstrated by their 5-1 demolition of Great Britain in the semis. They face Argentina, who took silver in London. Las Leonas got off to a slow start but have grown stronger by the game, captain Noel Barrionuevo coming up trumps to seal their place in the final.

The stakes couldn't be higher, so read on as we explain how to watch the hockey finals and live stream Olympics action from anywhere.

Who has a free Olympics hockey final live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the hockey, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus. 7Plus is absolutely teeming with free, live action - those lucky Aussies!

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear if it will be showing both hockey finals.

How to watch the Olympics hockey final from outside your country

You should be able to find an Olympics hockey final live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to 7Plus

How to watch Olympics hockey final: live stream FREE in Australia

You can watch the Olympics hockey final action for FREE in Australia, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. The Kookaburras are in action in the men's hockey final, which starts at 8pm AEST on Thursday evening, and the women's hockey final starts at 8pm AEST on Friday evening. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics hockey final in the UK

The men's hockey final is set to begin at 11am BST on Thursday morning, and the women's hockey final starts at 11am on Friday. In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021 and the schedules suggest it's unlikely to be showing the hockey finals in their entirety (although we'd suggest double checking on the online BBC iPlayer schedule first). Discovery+ and Eurosport are, therefore, your best options for watching the Olympics hockey final action. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics hockey final in the US

The men's hockey final is scheduled to start at 6am ET / 3am PT on Thursday morning, but don't worry about waking up early because NBCSN is showing it on a delayed broadcast at 12pm ET / 9am PT/ The women's final is set for 6am ET / 3am PT on Friday morning, but at the time of writing it isn't clear what NBC's coverage plans are. Watch Olympics hockey final without cable If you don't already have NBCSN on cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Olympics hockey final: FREE live stream in Canada

Anyone in Canada can watch the Olympics hockey final action through CBC Sports but be sure to set an alarm, with the men's hockey final set for 6am ET / 3am PT on Thursday morning, and the women's hockey final scheduled for 6am ET / 3am PT on Friday morning. Both games are being shown through the CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. If you're really lucky, some of the action may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your domestic coverage from abroad? Don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Olympic hockey in New Zealand