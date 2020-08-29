Here’s the cheapest wireless color inkjet printer right now

HP DeskJet 2752 all-in-one printer - $44.00 at Walmart
(roughly £35)
HP has introduced the concept of printing-as-a-service to the b2c market with its Instant Ink plan. Managed Print Services (MPS) are commonplace in the b2b sphere, but printing as a subscription is a relatively novel concept for consumers.
This service is available across HP’s portfolio, even in its entry level printer segment.. Take the HP Deskjet 2752, one of the very few remaining low-cost all-in-one printers in stock at the time of writing.
It's a wireless color inkjet MFP that can print from a smartphone (via HP’s nifty app) and even includes a scanner. It can print at up to 5.5 color pages per minute, or up to 7.5 mono pages per minute, at a resolution of 1200dpi using two cartridges.
Given its basic paper handling capabilities (60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray), it is more suited to very light printing jobs.
There’s Bluetooth connectivity and an LCD display, but no auto document feeder (for the scanner), auto 2-sided printing (aka Duplex printing), Ethernet port or card reader.
With Instant Ink, you will get a two month free trial, which is up to 300 pages a month (or 600 for 600 days). You can then downgrade to the occasional printing plan, which gives you 50 pages a month. The service also allows you to roll over up to 100 unused pages, with each additional 10 pages costing $1.
Note, the 2752 is a dynamic security enabled printer which means it checks the cartridges for HP original electronic circuitry.
