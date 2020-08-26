Here are the cheapest 256GB SSD laptops in stock right now

KUU Xbook laptop - $259.00 from Gearbest

(£203.32/AU$368.56)

The Xbook stands out from its peers thanks to its Intel Celeron J4115 processor and seriously smart aesthetic. It also features 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro - so what are you waiting for?View Deal

Chinese manufacturer KUU has appeared on our radar repeatedly since the beginning of 2020, most recently with the K1 (which we reviewed).

The firm currently has three sub-$260 laptops: the Kbook Pro, the Kbook and the Xbook. They all come with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, providing enough memory and storage to run Windows 10 Pro (the OS bundled with these laptops) adequately.

While they share the same 14.1-inch IPS display, the Xbook stands out because of its yet-to-be-announced Intel Celeron J4115 processor and sharper, more audacious design.

The designers have used a fine ceramic sandblasting process to give it what KUU calls an "ultra-modern minimalist design". In other words, it looks good and reminds us vaguely of the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Air , eschewing rounded edges and embracing something which feels deliberately more modern.

The processor used in the Xbook is about 50% faster than the 3450 present in the KBook Pro. The rest of the specification sheet, though, is fairly standard across all three devices: a headphone jack, microSD slot, two USB ports, proprietary charging port and an HDMI port.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed the Xbook (we’re being sent one), we do foresee a few potential issues. For example, the 5,000mAh battery, which should deliver only five hours battery life (and potentially less) because the J4115 is likely to have a higher TDP.

