Here's the best PS5 SSD with heatsink to buy right now

When Sony first announced the list of requirements that had to be met in order to find a suitable PS5 SSD upgrade, it gave us all a bit of a headache. Why couldn't it be a straightforward process like with the Xbox Series X and its Seagate Storage Expansion Card? But worry no more. A swift solution is to buy a PS5 SSD with heatsink as you'll just need to plug it into your console. Thankfully, we have exactly what you need right here.

Save time and unnecessary stress by picking up the XPG Gammix S70 Blade for $169.99 at Amazon. This is, by far, the cheapest 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink that you can buy today at a massive $80 less than most of its closest rivals. Stock is coming very soon, so secure yours today before it becomes unavailable again.

Those in the UK can also find it available to order for £144.55 at Amazon UK as well. You'll just need to apply the 18% off voucher code by ticking the box and that's the price you'll see at the checkout.

It's not only the cost that makes the XPG Gammix S70 Blade the best PS5 SSD with heatsink right now. It nails everything on the set of speed and size compatibility requirements laid out by Sony. And it comes with that all-important pre-installed heatsink, so you won't need to add another $10-$15 to the cost of other drives that lack one.

Simply install this SSD into your PS5 and you'll be good to go. Once it's set up you'll have doubled your console's available storage space. That gives you so much room to install more current and upcoming PS5 games such as Deathloop and Death Stranding: Director's Cut. Or stock it up with discounted games you pick up during this year's PS5 Black Friday deals.

Not in the US? Our top pick and many more potential options are available worldwide so just scroll down for prices and availability in your region.

The best PS5 SSD with heatsink to buy

1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: $169.99 at Amazon

Timed brilliantly with the new console update, the 1TB XPG Gammix S70 is the best PS5 SSD with heatsink you can buy today. It'll double your available storage space for $80 less than other similar drives. As well as meeting the speed and size requirements listed by Sony, it has a pre-attached heatsink. With that, you can just plug it into your console and start playing.

View Deal

1TB XPG Gammix S70 Blade: £144.55 at Amazon

Just tick the box below the price and you'll get a huge 18% off the cost of this PS5 SSD with heatsink. As with the US, this is the cheapest 1TB PS5 SSD you can get right now that meets all requirements and comes bundled with a heatsink. It's terrific value for money.

View Deal

More of today's best PS5 SSDs to buy

If our best PS5 SSD with heatsink option goes out of stock, don't worry, there are others to consider if you want a storage upgrade as soon as possible. The value for money takes a small hit with these drives, but some are currently on offer too so there are some small savings to be had.

1TB WD Black SN850: $279.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save £30 – The WD Black SN850 is another great solution to your PS5 SSD needs as it meets all requirements and comes with a pre-attached heatsink. It's on offer right now, but you can see just how much more expensive it is compared to the XPG.

View Deal

1TB Samsung 980 Pro: $229.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save £24 – When it comes to quality and performance in SSDs, Samsung is usually at the top of the pile. The Samsung 980 Pro is no different and is a great pick if you're after a PS5 SSD from what many would consider the best name in the business. The only niggle is the need to attach your own heatsink. This will add about another $15 to the cost and a few minutes for install time.

View Deal

1TB Crucial P5 Plus: $179.99 at Amazon

The brand new Crucial P5 Plus is slightly slower than the Samsung 980 Pro above, but it's also a cheaper option. It's still well above the 5500Mb/s read speed requirement listed by Sony, so it won't be massively noticeable when it comes to playing PS5 games. Just remember, you'll need to add the cost of a $15 heatsink on top as this doesn't include one.

View Deal

We've got straight to the buying advice right here. For a more in-depth breakdown there's a look at what makes the best PS5 SSD and a guide on how to install a PS5 SSD should you need all the nitty-gritty information.

Even more PS5 SSD deals

With one of these bought, no longer will you have to struggle with the extremely limited storage in Sony's latest console. Long gone are the day of each new release requiring the difficult decision of which other game to lose in its place when you just want everything to be able to live together happily without the fear of being kicked out.

But what if the current prices for a PS5 SSD with heatsink upgrade still scare you off a bit? Yeah, don't blame you there. If that's the case, we are following every cheap PS5 SSD deal that pops up on the web, so give that page a bookmark and check in regularly for all the top offers. Or, hold fire until November when we should see some good PS5 SSD Black Friday deals.