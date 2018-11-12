Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2018

The voting has closed and winners have been chosen, so make sure you tune in to the 36th Golden Joystick Awards on November 16 to find out who will be scooping up the prestigious accolades for categories such as Ultimate Game of the Year and Most Wanted Game. Luckily, you can watch the whole thing live on Twitch!

This year's awards are being held on November 16 at London's Bloomsbury Big Top, with comedian Danny Wallace returning as the host.

The pre-show will begin at 15:00 GMT / 7:00 PST / 10:00 EST on November 16 (or 2:00 on November 17 AEDT) and will be hosted by fellow Future Publishing site GamesRadar’s James Jarvis, Zoe Delahunty-Light and Brandon Saltalamacchia.

Tune in as the pre-show too, as you'll see the unveiling an exclusive interview with Pete Hines about Fallout 76, and developer walkthroughs of Hitman 2 and Pokémon: Let’s Go.

Following the pre-show will be the awards themselves, with 23 in total. Of these prestigious gongs, 18 categories are voted for by the public, while five critics' choice awards will be revealed on the day, including Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution and the Critics Choice Award.

The Awards start at 16:00 GMT / 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST on November 16 (or 3:00 on November 17 AEDT).

“This year’s Golden Joystick Awards live show will be bigger and better than ever, with more exclusive interviews and video reveals, plus the chance to find out which games the public has chosen as their favourites of the year," said Dan Dawkins GamesRadar's global editor-in-chief.

"2018 has been an incredible year for gaming, so join us on Friday to watch all the action unfold live on stage.”