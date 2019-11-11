Here is the exact time you can start streaming Disney Plus

The countdown to Disney Plus has started - in the literal sense, since Disney itself is now offering a countdown timer to the streaming service's debut. There was some confusion over the weekend as to when the exact time was, with several outlets reporting that the launch times were a little later than those currently indicated by the countdown clocks. As it stands, though, we've captured the times below.

According to the official Marvel site and Star Wars site countdown timers, Disney Plus launches in the United States at the following times on November 12:

3AM PT

5AM CT

6AM ET

11AM GMT

12PM CET

If you were hoping for a midnight viewing party of The Mandalorian, then you might be disappointed (hey, it'll be midnight somewhere!), but it's not too much longer to wait. Barring any crossed wires, this should be when you can watch the first episode of the first Star Wars live-action TV show, as well as the Lady and the Tramp streaming-exclusive movie and other originals. When all that's done, you can start checking out the best movies on Disney Plus, or the Marvel movies available at launch.

Just the start

These times apply just to the three territories due to receive Disney Plus at launch on November 12, of course: the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. Everyone else will have to wait, with the next launch coming a week later in Australia and New Zealand. Disney Plus's UK release, for example, will have to wait until 2020.

We'll have a full Disney Plus review later this week when we've had some time to get to grips with the app and peruse the content at launch. And no, it's definitely not an excuse just to sit and watch the '90s X-Men cartoon instead of doing some actual work.