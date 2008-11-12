Trending

Samsung unveils world's brightest LCD panel

70-inch advertisting screen is four times brighter than home sets

Shoppers blinded by Samsung's new screen mill about helplessly
Get ready for a new generation of outdoor displays. Samsung has just developed a massive 70-inch panel with a brightness of 2000 cd/m2 (2000 nit) that will be bright enough to shine through the sunniest days.

The 'super-bright' Full HD panel is one-third brighter than the previous brightest digital information display, and will replace traditional paper posters in bus shelters, museums and, naturally, outside shops.

Using local dimming LED (light-emitting diode) technology, power use is minimised and the dynamic contrast ratio boosted, up to 200,000:1.

The future's so bright, I gotta wear shades

The new screen generates four times the brightness of a typical LCD flat-screen TV, and comes with a brightness control feature allowing advertisers to lower the brightness level at night to the level of a conventional High Def telly.

Samsung isn't owning up to the panel's price just yet, but the 80kg monster has been specially toughened for 24/7 use, with a generous 178-degree viewing angle.

The screen has already earned an Innovation Award "honoree" for the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show, at the electronic show's preview in New York this week.

