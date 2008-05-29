Philips 9600 series out in June

Dates and prices for Philips’ new range of Ambilight TVs have just been announced, as has some more information about the tech behind the LCD screens.

You will be able to buy the TVs in four sizes (32in, 37in, 42in and 47in), and they are all Full HD 1080p. This means that the 32in 32PFL9603D model joins just a select few Full HD TVs at the 32in size.

Look into the light

The TVs are blessed with 100 Hz Clear LCD technology which keeps motion blur down to a minimum, while processing power has doubled with the debut of Philips’ Perfect Pixel HD engine.

Add to this a colour contrast of 30,000:1 and what you have is a mightily impressive specs list.

The LCD TVs will be available to buy from 6 June in all good retail stockists, and have a price range starting from £999 for the 32in to £1999 for the 47in.