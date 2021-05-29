Haney vs Linares live stream: how to watch title fight boxing from anywhere

Undefeated WBC Lightweight champ Devin "The Dream" Haney (25-0) faces the biggest test of his burgeoning career as he meets veteran multi-division king Jorge "El Nino de Oro" Linares (47-5), 13 years his senior. It's a statement fight for both men, so if you want to know how to get a Haney vs Linares live stream - including the ways to watch absolutely FREE - then we have all the details you need on how to watch the boxing. Hint: it's a TKO for streaming service DAZN in all corners of the globe.

Haney vs Linares live stream Date: Saturday, May 29 Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Haney vs Linares ring walk time (approx): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST Global live stream: get DAZN in 200+ countries from just £1.99 p/m Can I get a free trial? Yes - but only for DAZN Canada, and selected others (see below) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

There's much more on the line than the WBC belt. The 22-year-old is out to prove that he belongs at the very top of the division, while the 35-year-old is looking to restore some pride after being written off as an old man.

Haney was elevated to WBC Lightweight champion in 2019 at the age of 20, becoming the youngest world champion in boxing, and he's successfully defended his title twice - but this showdown with Linares represents a huge step up.

Haney himself has shown plenty of respect for Linares, who's held world titles across three weight classes: Featherweight, Super-Featherweight, and Lightweight. The Venezuelan has won 47 of his 52 professional fights, with 29 of those coming by knockout. But does he still have those fast hands?

Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight - Mayweather vs Logan Paul this is not! Here's how to watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares online and get a Haney vs Linares live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch a free Haney vs Linares live stream?

Yes - but only in certain parts of the world. Plus, you can get the fight dirt cheap in other countries.

The exclusive way to watch a Haney vs Linares live stream is via DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone'), which is offering the fight to customers as part of its subscription.

And the cheapest of the cheap sees DAZN UK available for just £1.99 a month! It's also equally cheap to watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month, compared to the steeper DAZN US price of $19.99 a month.

Boxing fans in Canada are also in luck, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada - one of the only countries we're aware of where the service offers a trial on the house. Brazil, Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and Switzerland also carry that free sub, which you can sign up for here.

Haney vs Linares live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN all over the world

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Haney vs Linares fight all over the world, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £1.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN. We explain more on that point below.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares if you're away from your country

As we say, DAZN has this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Haney vs Linares anywhere

What is DAZN? All about the sports streaming service

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like the UK, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just £1.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. It also offers a FREE trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.

The Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares fight takes place on Saturday, May 29 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is set to get underway at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the US and Canada, and 11pm BST / 8am AEST / 10am NZST in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Haney vs Linares ring walk times

Haney vs Linares time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Haney vs Linares time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, May 30)

Haney vs Linares time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, May 30)

Haney vs Linares time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, May 30)

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares full card