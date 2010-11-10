MSI N580GTX appears

MSI has unveiled its latest graphics card, with the N580GTX-M2D15D% bringing the latest GPU from Nvidia.

The arrival of Nvidia's GTX 580 has lead to a slew of new cards, and MSI is hoping that the inclusion of things like its Vapor Chmaber cooler will help it stand out from the masses.

"After the award winning N400 series, world class graphics card and mainboard manufacturer MSI officially launches the N580GTX-M2D15D5, the fastest single chip graphics card in the world," said MSI.

40nm GF110 GPU

"The N580GTX houses the new 40nm GF110 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, supporting DirectX 11 and NVIDIA 3DVision Surround technology," it continues

"1536MB on-board high GDDR5 ensures you never run out of video memory playing the latest games at ultra-high resolution.

"An advanced vapour chamber cooler ensures a silent and cool running graphics card. "With real-time monitoring, fan control, overvoltage and overclocking available through MSI's exclusive Afterburner technology, the N580GTX delivers everything you need to be the fastest in the latest games and benchmarks."