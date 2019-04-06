Grand National 2019 live stream: how to watch the race from anywhere in the world

Time to put down the form book (and, let's face it, the pins) - the 2019 Grand National is very nearly here! 40 runners and riders will be hoping to jump their way to victory in the world's most famous steeplchase trying at Aintree Racecourse with a £1,000,000 purse at stake. And we can tell you how to watch a 2019 Grand National live stream from anywhere in the world.

Grand National 2019 - where and when Each year the Grand National weekend is held at Aintree Racecourse just outside of Liverpool and this year’s event will take place from April 4 to 6. The main event - the Randox Health Grand National - will be held today (Saturday, April 6) with the race set to start at 5.15pm BST (12.15pm ET, 9.15am PT and 3.15am (Sunday) AEDT).

All eyes are on last year's winner Tiger Roll, who is one of the hot favourites again going into the the Grand National weekend. The Irish thoroughbred is bidding to become the first racehorse since the mid-70s to win back-to-back Nationals. That's since...you guessed it, Red Rum. But others to look out for include Rathvinden, Anibale Fly and Vintage Clouds.

Over 600 million people are expected to watch the race across 140 countries, on top of the 70,000 in attendance at Aintree on the day. The larger fences of The Grand National make for a more exciting steeplechase than most others throughout the year – this is where the horses and their jockeys really show their worth. Lookout for The Chair, Valentine’s Brook, Foinavon, Becher’s Brook and the Canal Turn as some of the famous challenges in the main event.

This year’s race will be free-to-air in the UK on ITV. However, if you happen to be outside the country this weekend then keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Grand National 2019 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Grand National for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, then ITV will be broadcasting the Grand National free-to-air starting at 5.15pm, with Ed Chamberlain as its presenter.

If you prefer to watch the event on your computer you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust! It's also a faster site, more responsive and with all the Freeview channels in one place. It's still free, too.

Stream the Grand National from outside your country

If you don’t happen to be away from the UK don’t worry as you can watch the Grand National on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website or TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the Grand National on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices. Here's how to stream the Grand National with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Grand National on ITV (use the links below).