Grab a 1TB iPad Pro for its lowest price ever this week in the US and UK

We've been seeing a few iPad Pro deals popping up here and there across the US and UK over the past few weeks. With prices being chopped to their lowest points on a range of models, these have been some popular discounts. However, right now you can pick up the massive 1TB models for the cheapest we've ever seen them go - and that's a great opportunity if you're after a new tablet for media editing or music production.

You could usually grab these iPad Pro tablets on sale for around $1,199 / £1,059 before this week, a price range that's been stuck above a grand since the tablet's release. However, in chopping $245 / £110 off these previous discounts, Amazon and Currys have brought that price down to three figures. That leaves the 11-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage sitting at $954.69 in the US and £949.97 in the UK.

Those are some excellent iPad Pro deals to take advantage of if you're after a powerful tablet with plenty of storage for bigger projects and don't fancy breaking into the $1,000 / £1,000 range for the pleasure. These offers are highlighted below, but we're also rounding up all the latest iPad sales further down the page if you're shopping for a cheaper release or the latest 2020 model.

Check out all the best iPad Pro deals and sales from around the web

iPad Pro deals in the US

Apple iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch - 1 TB WiFi | $1,349 $954.69 at Amazon

Amazon has this original price listed at $1,349, however, we've been seeing this 11-inch, 1TB iPad Pro going for $1,199 over the past few weeks. With an extra $245 skimmed off the price tag, then, this sub-$1,000 offer brings us the cheapest price we've seen yet for this amount of storage.

View Deal

Shop all iPad deals at Amazon

iPad Pro deals in the UK

Apple iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch - 1TB WiFi | £1,059.99 £949.97 at Currys

You're saving £110 with this iPad Pro deal at Currys, and picking up the most powerful 2018 model on offer. We've seen this model hit £999 before, but that extra £50 off makes this the best price yet for a fantastic device.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch - 1TB WiFi + Cellular | £1,670 £1,249 at Currys

If you don't want to be tied to the perils of public WiFi, you can also pick up this cellular model for £300 more than the cheaper device above. You'll have to take out a separate data contract for your 4G to work, however, so remember to factor that cost in as well. This deal is part of Currys' clearance event, which means when it's gone it's gone, however.

View Deal

Shop all iPad deals at Currys

More iPad deals

If you're looking for something a little less expensive, you might also want to take a look at the cheapest Samsung tablet prices, or the latest Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles. Want to stick with Apple? Check out our selection of cheap MacBook deals and sales.