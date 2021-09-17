Google Sites will now let you design your own custom themes

Building a unique website that stands out is now even easier in Google's drag-and-drop website builder as custom themes have been added to Google Sites.

In addition to allowing you to build your own custom themes, Google Sites also provides web hosting services for those looking to quickly create a website for free using the search giant's tools. It's also worth noting that the service uses your Google Drive account to store images and files for your site, so even users with a personal Google Account can store up to 15GB of files.

In a new post on the Google Workspace blog, Google explained that users of its website builder will now be able to create highly customized themes that align with either their organization's brand guidelines or their own personal style.

The company also recently added another feature to Google Sites that makes it easier to pick up where you left off in case a page was changed by mistake or accidentally deleted as you can now restore specific web pages from version history as opposed to having to restore entire sites.

Custom themes in Google Sites

Before this new update to Google Sites, the website builder featured six pre-created themes with limited customization options. While these pre-made themes are helpful for quickly creating a consistent look and feel for sites, they may not match your brand guidelines or specific style.

Now with the addition of custom themes though, Google Sites users have greater control over fonts and text style, colors, brand images, navigation settings as well as the style of components such as buttons and more.

Custom themes have begun rolling out for Rapid Release domains and will be rolled out to Scheduled Release domains beginning on October 6.

If you've ever wanted to create your own online presence but were hesitant about signing up for web hosting or a website builder, Google Sites offers a great jumping off point to dip your toes in website building.