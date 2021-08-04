Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: what's the difference?

Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro – sort of, anyway. The company has revealed what the phones look like and a few of the specs, but there are still many things that we don’t know yet, and might not learn until the phones properly launch (probably in October).

Still, from what we do know it’s clear that while these two phones have a lot in common, they also have some significant differences.

With that in mind we’ve created this guide to all the confirmed differences between the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and we’ve also included rumored differences and those that haven’t technically been confirmed but will almost certainly be present – such as the price.

Design and display

The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro have very similar designs, and both have that distinctive camera bump you can see in the images above and below, but there are some differences.

For one thing, the colors vary. Both phones come in three shades, but with the Pixel 6 you get the choice of a red and peach combination, a black and grey, or a green and yellow, while with the Pixel 6 Pro there’s the option of yellow and orange, white and grey, or black and grey.

Note that in all cases they also have a black camera bump, and that these aren’t the official names of the colors, just how they appear to us in the images we’ve seen so far.

Image 1 of 2 The Google Pixel 6 in the three shades it will launch in (Image credit: Google) Image 2 of 2 The Google Pixel 6 Pro in the three shades it will launch in (Image credit: Google)

Speaking of the camera bump, that has a matte black top and bottom edge on the Pixel 6, while on the Google Pixel 6 Pro it’s glossy silver. You’ll also notice that the area above the camera block is larger on the Pixel 6 Pro than on the Google Pixel 6.

As for the display, that’s larger and curved on the Pixel 6 Pro, while the standard Pixel 6 has a smaller flat one.

Google hasn’t revealed any screen specs, but Marques Brownlee – a YouTuber who was granted hands-on time with the phones – claims that the Pixel 6 Pro has a roughly 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the screen on the standard Pixel 6 has a 90Hz refresh rate. Based on leaks the Pixel 6’s screen is likely 6.4 inches, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Camera and battery

We know that the Google Pixel 6 has a dual-lens camera, and while Google didn’t name the lenses, Brownlee claims that there’s a main one and an ultra-wide. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has all the same lenses, but additionally has a telephoto one offering 4x optical zoom.

Although not confirmed, the Pixel 6 Pro might also have more megapixels in its selfie camera, with a leak suggesting it has a 12MP one, while the standard Pixel 6 apparently has an 8MP one.

The same source also says to expect a 4,614mAh battery in the Pixel 6 and a 5,000mAh one in the Pixel 6 Pro. This hasn’t been confirmed either, but we’d be surprised if the Pro model didn’t have a bigger battery than the standard Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6 has one less camera than the Pro (Image credit: Google)

Specs and features

The big new spec of the Pixel 6 range is its Google Tensor chipset, as this is the first time the company has made its own one, but this is found in both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, so there’s no difference there.

Where the phones may well differ is in RAM and storage, and while Google hasn’t revealed those details, a leak suggests the Pixel 6 will come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, and the Pixel 6 Pro will have 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage.

Price

Price is something that we don’t know anything about yet – there aren’t even any leaks. But it seems almost certain that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost more than the Pixel 6. How much more is unclear, but for reference the Google Pixel 5 retailed for $699 / £599 / AU$999, so we’d guess you’ll be paying at least that much for the Pixel 6, and more for the Pixel 6 Pro.

A side view of the Google Pixel 6 Pro (Image credit: Google)

Takeaway

So from what we know so far, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have more cameras than the Pixel 6, a bigger, curvier screen with a higher refresh rate, and it will come in a different selection of colors.

Beyond that, a combination of leaks and common sense suggests the Pixel 6 Pro will also have a higher price, and will likely have a larger battery, along potentially with more RAM and storage.

Given all that then, it sounds like the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be a true flagship, which would be nice to see given that last year Google stuck exclusively with mid-range phones.

It’s slightly less clear how the standard Pixel 6 will be positioned – below the Pro clearly, but whether it will land as a mid-ranger like the Pixel 5 or a high – but not quite top – end handset like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9, remains to be seen.