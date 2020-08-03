Google Pixel 4a is finally official, and it has an impressively low price

After months of leaks and rumors, the Google Pixel 4a is finally here offering you a mid-range alternative to the Google Pixel 4 and Google Pixel 4 XL.

The Google Pixel 4a is fairly small by modern smartphone standards, with a 5.81-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen that’s 443 pixels per inch and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It’s powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery meanwhile is 3,140mAh, which isn’t massive but then this isn’t a massive phone. It supports 18W fast charging, but there’s no wireless charging.

The Google Pixel 4a’s rear camera is a single-lens 12.2MP one with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization. On paper that might not sound like much, but Google has a history of delivering excellent cameras without needing an abundance of lenses or megapixels.

The front camera meanwhile is an 8MP one in a punch-hole, and there are stereo speakers along with a plastic back with a fingerprint scanner in the center.

Stock Android and a competitive price

(Image credit: Google)

Of course, being a Google phone the Pixel 4a runs stock Android, and it’s on the latest version (Android 10) as well as being sure to be among the first phones to get the Android 11 update when that launches.

A big highlight of the Google Pixel 4a could be its price, as it’s just $349/£349/AU$599, putting it below rival handsets like the iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus Nord.

Depending on where you are you might have to wait a while to buy it though, as it goes on sale in the US on August 20, but won’t hit stores in Australia until September 10 or the UK until October 1, by which point the Google Pixel 5 will probably be imminent.

Still, in the meantime you can read our in-depth Google Pixel 4a review, which is already up, so you can see our full verdict and decide whether the phone is worth the wait.