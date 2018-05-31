Google Pixel 3 XL could have a notch and two front-facing cameras

Until today we didn’t know much about the Pixel 3 range, but if new rumors are accurate there’s now a whole lot that we know, especially about the Pixel 3 XL, which will apparently have a notch and two front-facing cameras.

That’s according to ‘people familiar with the matter’ speaking to Bloomberg, who added that the phone will also have a bezel at the bottom of the screen.

They say that the notch won’t be as wide as it is on the iPhone X, but that it will be taller, and Google apparently aims to completely remove the bezels from a future Pixel phone but is keeping them this year to allow for front-facing stereo speakers.

The standard Pixel 3 meanwhile apparently won’t have a notch, instead sporting a similar design to the Pixel 2, and will only have a single front-facing camera, but both phones are said to have an upgraded single-lens rear camera. These claims match up with leaked screen protector images we saw a few days ago.

The report adds that the Pixel 3 range might be built by Foxconn for the first time (that being the main company that manufactures iPhones among many other products) and that – unsurprisingly – the engineering talent that Google acquired from HTC earlier this year will be heavily involved in developing the new devices.

Additional evidence and OLED screens

But this isn’t the only source of Pixel 3 news, as leaker I Ice universe has also posted on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site), claiming that LG Display will be supplying OLED panels with notches to Google smartphones.

That both backs up the theory that at least one Pixel 3 model will have a notch and tells us that they might well use OLED screens.

That latter point is unsurprising, since the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both use OLED, but it’s worth noting, since OLED can deliver better contrast than LCD.

Of course, none of this is confirmed just yet and we likely won’t know the truth until the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are announced, probably in October.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is also coming later this year

Via TalkAndroid