Google Pixel 3 XL offered up for sale on Russian black market

Leaks and rumors surrounding Google’s upcoming flagship, the Pixel 3 XL , have been flying thick and fast in recent months, but now it looks like we’ve just hit the motherlode.

Russian blog Rozetked has managed to get its hands on what is likely to be a stolen shipment of Pixel 3 XL’s and has published extensive details, images, and photos captured with the handset’s camera.

According to 9to5Google , a single Ukranian seller is offering what is assumed to be stolen handsets for $2,000 a piece, which is likely the cause of earlier leaks that showed off retail packaging and contents , including what looks to be a set of wired Pixel Buds .

[Images from Rozetked ]

Details, details

If this leak is to be believed (and it really does seem like the real deal), then the Google Pixel 3 XL will indeed be wearing a rather deep notch and sizable chin bezel on what is apparently a 2960 x 1440 display, although its actual size measurement isn’t mentioned in the blog.

The blog post also seemingly confirms the inclusion of the aforementioned wired Pixel Buds in the box, and also indicates – unsurprisingly – that the Pixel 3 XL will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and will run on Android 9 Pie.

Image 1 of 4 [Images from Rozetked ] Image 2 of 4 [Images from Rozetked ] Image 3 of 4 [Images from Rozetked ] Image 4 of 4 [Images from Rozetked ]

Aesthetically, the sides and rear of the handset appear to be near-identical to the second iteration of the device – the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL – with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the aluminum majority of the body while the single camera, flash, and sensors are found in the smaller, glass section at the top.

One notable change is the relocation of the SIM card slot to the bottom of the phone, next to the USB-C port.

Another Russian blogger that goes by the name Wylsacom, has also seemingly gotten his hands on a Pixel 3 XL, showing the phone off from a number of angles in some hi-res images in his latest Tweet.

Нашел тут Pixel 3 XL. Такое себе, на первый взгляд стыдный. Вот сфоткал и оставил в такси. pic.twitter.com/fXU3W9EUgWAugust 22, 2018

If these two handsets do turn out to be the new Pixel 3 XL, there won’t be many surprises left when the pair of Google devices get announced on October 4 (a likely date given the last two years of announcements).