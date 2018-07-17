Google Pixel 2 XL prices just fell - a lot - with deals from only £23 per month

We know that you might be jaded by all the talk of hot tech deals at the moment - Amazon Prime Day has been extended to 36 hours this year and there's an enormous amount of goodies to choose from.

But mobile phone contract deals don't really get the same opportunity to shine as their SIM-free smartphone counterparts. So we're delighted that Mobiles.co.uk has slashed the contract plan on Google Pixel 2 XLs.

The headline price is the £23 per month tariff for 4GB of data and unlimited everything else on Vodafone, after paying £90 upfront (thanks to our exclusive 10OFF discount code). That brings the overall two-year price down to less than £650, saving you a good £300-ish on what you have to pay for the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or Note 8 and around half (yes, half!) of the least expensive iPhone X deals out there right now.

Need more data? Then there's a 20GB Vodafone deal that we think you might like instead. It's only around £100 more over the two years for 5 times the data, and you only have to part with £40 upfront instead. Then it's on to perfectly reasonable monthly payments of £30. That's fantastic for such a good phone - you can read our full Pixel 2 XL review here.

Our top 3 best Google Pixel 2 XL deals:

Google Pixel 2 XL on Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

This is a frankly awesome price for an undeniably awesome phone. £23 per month is the kind of tariff we're more likely to associate with smaller handsets over one year old. But the Pixel 2 XL isn't much more than six months in and is six inches of excellence.

View Deal

Google Pixel 2 XL on Vodafone | £40 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm

This e2save tariff may be even better value than that cheaper deal above. That's thanks to the remarkable chunk of data you get - 20GB is a fantastic amount for streaming and surfing away from the Wi-Fi. We can't imagine this will be around for long, mind.

View Deal

Google Pixel 2 XL on EE | £50 £25 upfront (with code PRIMETR) | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £38pm

This fantastic offer is EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers - nowhere else will let you use the voucher code PRIMETR to knock £25 off the upfront price. That it makes this a wonderful big data bargain on the UK's fastest 4G network EE.

View Deal