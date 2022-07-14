Google Meet calls are about to get a whole lot more interactive

By published

Google Meet teams up with Miro to provide in-call whiteboarding

Google Meet on phone
(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / sdx15)
Audio player loading…

Google Meet has teamed up with online visual collaboration platform Miro to improve brainstorming and collaboration sessions on its video conferencing platform. 

The interface is called a ‘Miro board,’ and runs alongside the existing Meet window which shows active participants and other features, like chat and hand-raise.

New or pre-made Miro boards can be displayed in a call, and existing boards can be attached to meeting invites. Guest access allows non-account holders to save a board for up to 24 hours, but there are free and paid Miro accounts with more features.

Drawing tools, templates, digital sticky notes and comments can all be accessed without needing to open a new window and lose view of the call’s participants.

Google Meet Miro integration

(Image credit: Google)

Use Miro in Google Meet

Google Workspace Education admins will need to enable the Miro integration, while all other Google Workspace editions have it turned on by default. It’s also available for legacy G Suite Basic and Business accounts and personal accounts. Google Family Link accounts and users under 18 years old will not have access to Miro, at least for the moment.

It will be available on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, however other browsers like Safari are not supported “at this time.” Full rollout of the new collaboration tool began yesterday, July 13 2022, with a 1-3 day window before users may see the integration.

Read more

> What is a digital whiteboard? (opens in new tab)

> Google Meet will now rat on you if you're late for a meeting (opens in new tab)

> Get ready to say goodbye to Google Hangouts (opens in new tab) 

In a blog post (opens in new tab) Google Workspace Group Product Manager Jennifer Shen explained how the company’s goal is to “bring powerful collaboration experiences into the places your teams are already working together - reducing context switching - so they can create and achieve more together.” 

As companies have turned to video conferencing suites to facilitate hybrid working routines in recent times, Google Meet has launched over 100 new features including hand-raise, polls, Q&A, translated captions and breakout rooms, which the company says has helped make its calls more inclusive.

The company is set to extend its third-party solutions “over the coming quarters” with further collaboration and productivity tools.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
See more Software news