Google Drive now let you ban spammers

Google has announced that it has added the ability to block other users in Google Drive in an effort to decrease the amount of spam content on its cloud storage service.

Once blocked, a user will be unable to share any Drive items with you and items owned by that user will not be able to be shared with you or even shown when you're browsing Google Drive.

At the same time though, your files will no longer be available to the user you've blocked even if you have previously shared items with them.

We've built a list of the best cloud storage services available

These are the best identity theft protection solutions around

Also check out our roundup of the best endpoint protection software

It's worth noting that you won't be able to block your coworkers or other users within your domain and blocking a user on Drive will also block them from interacting with you on other Google Workspace apps and services.

(Image credit: Google)

Blocking spam or abusive content

With Google's online collaboration software, both individuals and organizations can store and share files as well as work together from anywhere.

However, while Google Drive's sharing capabilities can help fuel productivity and collaboration, bad actors can abuse these tools which is why Google has created a way to block other users.

This new feature can be quite useful especially when dealing with a user that has a history of sending spam or abusive content. You can also utilize this feature to get rid of all spam or abusive content shared from a specific user at one time.

The ability to block others users in Google Drive is now rolling out to all Google Workspace customers as well as G Suite Basic and business customers in addition to users with personal Google Accounts.