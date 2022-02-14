Google Doodle's Valentine's Day game sees you reuniting hamster lovers

Audio player loading…

Valentine's Day is upon us once more and, to celebrate, Google has released a brand new Google Doodle game to get you in the romantic mood.

This latest Google Doodle sees you reuniting a pair of hamster lovers who, following an unfortunate sneeze, have been separated to two platforms at either side of a maze of tubes that spell out 'Google'.

Well they almost do - and that's where you come in. By using a series of levers and switches, you must line of the tube pieces that complete the first 'O' in Google, the bottom of the second 'G' and the 'L'. It may look a bit complicated, but the puzzle takes less than a minute to complete and, once you do, the hamsters run through the tubes to be reunited in the middle heart, with a 'Happy Valentine's Day' appearing on the screen. It's a pretty simple game but it sure is adorable.

To play the game, you just need to go to the main Google homepage and click the 'Google' logo image, which should show two hamsters. Alternatively, you can follow this link.

Analysis: Another adorable Google Doodle

(Image credit: Google)

Google Doodles are interactive games, animations or logos that often replace the usual 'Google' logo for special events. Previous Google Doodle games have included the Champion Island Games, a retro 16-bit JRPG, to mark the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Cricket, which saw a cricket playing cricket in celebration of the ICC 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

If you've missed out on playing any of Google's previous Doodles then don't fret, you can check out (and play) all the previous games on the Google Doodle website. The website also details the early designs and animations for many of the Doodles and shows what logos/Doodles Google has had for the event in the past.

So even if you don't reunite the smitten hamsters today, you can still play the short (and definitely sweet) game at a later date.