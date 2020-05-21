Google Cloud scores huge Department of Defense computing contract

Google Cloud has announced that it has won a new contract with an organization within the US Department of Defense (DoD) to build a secure cloud management solution to detect, protect against and respond to worldwide cyber threats.

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is focused on scaling commercial technology across the DoD and the new multi-cloud solution will be built on Anthos to allow the DIU to run web services and applications across Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure, though it will be centrally managed from the Google Cloud Console.

The solution will provide the DIU with real-time network monitoring, access control and full audit trails and this will enable the organization to maintain its strict cloud security posture without compromising speed or reliability.

Vice president of global public sector at Google Cloud, Mike Daniels provided further insight on the new partnership in a press release, saying:

“Google Cloud is a pioneer in ‘zero trust’ security and in deploying innovative approaches to protecting and securing networks worldwide. We’re honored to partner with DIU on this critical initiative to protect its network from bad actors that pose threats to our national security.”

Defense Innovation Unit contract

Google Cloud isn't the only company that will be working on the DIU's secure cloud management solution as Istio will provide secure service communication and Netskope will handle cloud security.

The new secure cloud management solution will provide a number of benefits to the DIU including better network throughput with virtual firewalls and auditing devices that can scale to meet demand up to 500,000 concurrent users and 1m endpoints, more controlled access to managed and unmanaged apps in the cloud, reduced cost, support for roaming users on mobile devices with minimal latency for teleconferencing and VoIP and the ability to deploy quickly and seamlessly.

Google Cloud did not reveal the terms of the contract but according to TechCrunch, it is in the seven-figure range and represents a huge win for Google's cloud computing unit.

