Google Chrome will look a lot like Windows 11, for some reason

With the release of Windows 11 just days away, Google is currently working to make Chrome appear more like a native app on the next version of Microsoft's operating system.

As reported by MSPoweruser and first spotted by Leo Varela, a new patch in the Chromium Gerrit has revealed that Chrome is getting a visual update ahead of the release of Windows 11 that will add rounded corners to its browser windows.

We've built a list of the best browsers available today

These are the best Windows 10 VPN services on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best anonymous browsers

One of the biggest changes in Windows 11 is that all of the operating system's windows, context menus and popups will have rounded corners and with this new patch, Chrome will more closely resemble Edge on Microsoft's latest operating system release.

Windows 11 makeover

According to the new patch on the Chromium Gerrit, Google is changing Chrome on Windows to make the its menus have a “Windows 11 style” when run on the new operating system.

However, based on the code which reads “If this variation is enabled, displays Windows 11 style menus on all Windows versions”, rounded corners could also be enabled when Chrome is running on Windows 10.

At this time, we still don't know if “Windows 11 style” only refers to rounded corners. Chrome could be getting Microsoft's new Mica transparency effects as well as Windows 11-style icons as well.

As this new patch was recently submitted to the Chromium Gerrit, there's no telling when it will roll out to stable versions of Chrome but it would make sense if these changes were implemented to coincide with the launch of Windows 11 on October 5.

We've also rounded up all the gear you'll need to work from home

Via MSPoweruser