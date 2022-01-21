Good news for gamers, the upcoming RTX 3050 card looks terrible for Ethereum mining

Audio player loading…

Recently leaked Ethereum mining performance from China spells out some promising news for gamers looking to net the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

It seems that the card will most likely ship with the Lite Hash Rate algorithm, as the hash rate goes from about 20 to 12.5 MH/s almost immediately while only using 73W in this benchmark. Leaker @wxnod further confirms this, as with different mining software, they only saw a hash rate of 13.66 MH/s at 57W.

Some official specs have already been revealed, such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 coming with 8GB GDDR6 memory and can achieve 18 TFLOPs of ray tracing performance, 73 TFLOPS of tensor AI performance, and 9 TFLOPs of shader performance. The graphics card will also feature 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing, and 3rd gen Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI.

Unfortunately, while the RTX 3050 is aiming for the affordable graphics card market, the ongoing chip shortage most likely means that the MSRP will skyrocket thanks to scalpers.

Going by the current value of Ethereum as well as the suggested retail price of the RTX 3050 at $249 (about £185, AU$350), it would take 500 days for a miner to recoup the cost of the graphics card – assuming the price doesn’t go up after launch (which it probably will). Needless to say, that’s a pretty major risk for such a low-powered card.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, which was announced during CES 2022, will go on sale on January 27, 2022.

Via VideoCardz