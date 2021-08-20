GoDaddy launches social media scheduling tool for SMBs

Top website builder giant GoDaddy has announced a long-awaited social media content planning tool for all platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

GoDaddy's Marketing Planner is a free feature for its website and marketing customers, offering a four-week view specifically tailored for SMBs' ease of use.

Small businesses creating social media posts will have the option to organize their content as they wish, with the marketing planner also able to be used as a calendar for scheduled content.

Content posting made easy

Much like popular social media scheduling tools Hootsuite and Sprout Social, GoDaddy's marketing planner lets users create content from its templated suggestions, plan and schedule content four weeks in advance, and track engagement using GoDaddy Website + Marketing metrics dashboard.

"Connecting a social media post to major (and minor) holidays, changes of season, or another special day makes a brand more relevant, resulting in engagement and sales," said GoDaddy in a blog post.

"In fact, nearly a third of sales in 2020 happened around the holidays, with online sales growing more than 25%, meaning a well-timed campaign can be the difference between a good year and a great year for an online business."

This new release is in line with a string of new features GoDaddy plans to roll out throughout the year.

The company recently announced updates to its payments services to help support small businesses without access to an ecommerce solution.