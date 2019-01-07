Go big on data with these affordable new 75GB deals on iPhones and Samungs

If you've been looking for a big data plan on a flagship device then call off the search because Mobile Phones Direct have dropped some 75GB of data contracts to get excited about in the new year.

These contracts feature some of the recent top devices including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone XR and all of them come with a massive 75GB of data. That is enough to upload roughly 37,500 photos to Facebook or spend 417 hours Skyping someone from your phone or in other words an absolutely huge amount of monthly data! These deals are going to be available up until February 6 so you still have plenty of time to get your hands on them.

If the idea of getting a flagship device with a big data plan sounds like your dream contract then scroll down to see all of the deals in full or go to our best mobile phone deals page if you were looking for something a bit different.

These 75GB of data deals in full:

iPhone XS Max | O2 | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 25 GB 75GB data | £66pm

Here it is, one of the most expensive phones on the market and for a price that really isn't that expensive (for this device). The 75GB of data will be more than enough to keep you going throughout the month, that's hours of HD streaming, gaming and Facebook scrolling.View Deal

iPhone XR | O2 | £49 Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 25 GB 75GB data | £43pm

The iPhone XR was one of the best phones of 2018 and this deal makes it quite affordable even with the big data. 75GB of data, a small upfront cost and monthly fees that don't break the bank make this a deal to look out for. View Deal

iPhone XS | O2 | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 25 GB 75GB data | £71pm | £228 cashback

Yes £71 a month seems like a crazy amount to be paying for a phone but hear us out. This is one of the most expensive devices out there and you are getting a whopping £228 cashback with it which effectively knocks the monthly cost down to £61.50 which isn't too bad for this device with this much data especially considering there are no upfront costs.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | O2 | FREE Upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 25 GB 75GB data | £48pm

The Note 9 has been one of our favourite phablet devices this year and it is clear to see why. Strong processor, powerful battery and the creative S pen make it stand out amongst the crowded phone market. Here you can get it with a huge amount of data at an affordable price.View Deal