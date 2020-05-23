Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream: watch the Bundesliga fixture online from anywhere today

Two attacking sides that are both in the mix for Champions League qualification next season should guarantee goals - so don't miss a moment of the action with our guide to watching a Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream Today's game takes place behind closed doors at the Stadion im Borussia-Park. Kick-off is at at 3.30pm local time (CEST). That means a 2.30pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT start in the US - where Fox Sports provides coverage and can be streamed as part of a FREE 1-week Hulu trial in most of the country.

Gladbach came out of quarantine in impressive style last weekend, chalking up a nifty 3-1 victory on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt that keeps their hopes of winning the league on track - going into this weekend, they sit on 50 points, just six behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

That win may have come at a price, however. French forward Marcus Thuram was on target for Gladbach's second, but was forced off the field with a knock and is now a major doubt for today's game.

Leverkusen also made the perfect return after lockdown, scoring four goals to brush past struggling Werder Bremen. Now unbeaten in their last six matches, boss Peter Bosz looks set to have Kevin Volland, Lars Bender and Brazilian star Wendell at his disposal, with the trio having all recovered from injury.

With both teams looking in excellent shape, it's a game that could go either way - so check out our guide below and find out how to watch a Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream today.

Use a VPN to watch Gladbach vs Leverkusen from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch coverage of the match from your home broadcaster, consider trying a VPN. If your normal coverage is geo-blocked, this is a good solution that stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking. VPNs aren't foolproof, though, and sometimes you'll find that content still gets blocked even if you're relocated your device back home. Sometimes, all you need to do is enter your browser's private or Incognito mode to fix the issue - but on a few occasions, you may be plain stumped. Based on our experience, this is the exception rather than the rule, but it's worth being aware - and another reason we recommend ExpressVPN, as it offers 24/7 customer support to help you solve any server woes you may encounter.

Watch a FREE Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream in Germany and Austria

Sky Sports has the broadcast rights to the Bundesliga in Germany and it's going big on the restart, announcing that Saturday mid-afternoon fixtures are available to watch for free - both online and on TV - in Deutschland and neighbouring Austria.

This means its never been easier to watch the Bundesliga for free! Matches such as Gladbach vs Leverkusen are available to watch for free on German TV on the Sky Sports News HD channel, but even more conveniently online via the German Sky Sports website.

The Sky Sports News HD Bundesliga live stream is like a constant highlight reel, cutting between matches at the most opportune times so you never miss a moment of the action.

As well as the Gladbach vs Leverkusen live stream, other fixtures being shown by Sky Sports Germany this Saturday are:

Wolfsburg v Dortmund - 3.30pm CEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

Freiburg v Bremen - 3.30pm CEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

Paderborn v Hoffenheim - 3.30pm CEST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET

How to stream Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen live in the UK

How to watch Gladbach vs Leverkusen: FREE live stream details for the US

In America, Fox Sports is the TV home of the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 9.30am ET or 6.30am PT. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Sports Go app for tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Anyone who doesn't have cable but wants easy access to Fox Sports may want to consider Hulu. The popular streaming service's Hulu + Live TV package typically includes the two main Fox Sports channels, FS1 and FS2 - check your local availability here - and offers a FREE 1-week trial so you can see if it's the right option for you. If you subscribe to such a service, remember that it doesn't have to stop streaming if you leave your country of origin - just use a VPN to enjoy all the content you've already paid for, wherever you are.

How to watch a Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet World has the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now streaming service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer in HD. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering, but it costs a reasonable CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to fire up a VPN and access the same coverage you would at home. Kick-off for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen in Canada on Saturday is at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

How to live stream Gladbach vs Leverkusen in Australia

To watch this Bundesliga clash in Australia, you'll need to have access to beIN Sports, who have exclusive live coverage rights to the German league or the remaining games of this season. You don't have to pay a premium price, though, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels - a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. Saturday's clash between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen will be on beIN Sports 2, with pre-match coverage beginning at 10.30pm and kick-off at 11.30pm AEST - and don't forget, you can use a VPN as described above if you're from Down Under but can't access your usual feed due to being abroad.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: live stream from New Zealand

As in Oz, beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Bundesliga in New Zealand this season. Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy. To watch Gladbach vs Leverkusen, tune in to beIN Sports 2 today (Saturday, May 23) - kick-off is set for 1.30am NZST.